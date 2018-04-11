Guarding The Wall of Shame

Before Trumplandian gunslingers line up at their local National Guard recruiting office for an opportunity to blow away the army of pesky brown people coming in waves from Central America to usurp American sovereignty, they should take a deep breath.

The American Commander and Thief’s plan to “seal the border” with 4,000 weekend warriors is merely a stunt, and a stupid one at that. Captain Bone Spurs’ five-minute recipe for border security apes the useless plans of former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who also sent clueless guardsmen to the border for purely political reasons.

The military high school grad and draft-dodging chiseler announced last week that he is sending the National Guard to repel an ever-diminishing horde of bad hombres that is slowly walking north from Central America to storm American ramparts. The marauding band of poor people is slowly passing through Mexico on foot and by bus, depending on handouts and publicity.

The threat is apparently imminent. According to Trump, the horde is slowed only by all the raping and ravishing going on among them. At five miles a day, America only has about 120 days left before it faces invasion — if any interlopers are left.

According to an April 7 DoD News, Defense Media Activity press release, “the troops will not perform law enforcement activities or interact with migrants or other individuals detained by DHS without approval from [SecDef James N.] Mattis. Arming will be limited to circumstances that might require self-defense.”

So why are they there?

Air Force Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau, said in a vague Twitter post that up to 500 troops were deploying immediately in support of the mission.

“Always Ready, Always There! Moving up to 500 #NationalGuard troops immediately on the SW border security mission. Vehicles, equipment & helicopters on the way tonight,” the general tweeted. The only thing obvious in his message is that kissing ass hasn’t gone out of style at the Pentagon Puzzle Palace.

One can gather from Gen. Lengyel’s twit-brained tweet that 500 weekend warriors are immediately going south to bolster the 16,605 Border Patrol agents already deployed in the “Southwest Border Sectors.” Perhaps they are going to do the laundry. Laundry support platoons have a proud tradition among National Guard troops.

The illusionary Trumpfact claiming the United States is being assaulted by hordes of brown-skinned Central Americans aside, the notion that a handful of Guardsmen will do anything besides providing screen shots of steely eyed soldiers preventing foreigners from getting free healthcare is unlikely. A host of civilian laws, articles within the Uniform Code of Military Justice and The Laws of Land Warfare say they can’t.

Trump’s desire to militarize the southern border can’t hold sway. Odds are it won’t be long before the entire matter is before the federal courts.

There are a few other yuuuge problems with Trump’s five-minute fix to the problem of illegal immigration. At best, those who make it inside our borders face a bleak future. America’s developing two-caste social system of ultra-rich and pandering poor is already familiar to the trekking mass. Trumplandia’s utopian vision of American society doesn’t offer any improvements.

The simplest way to conceptualize the effectiveness of Trump’s grandiose military solution is to examine the National Guard manning tables and training mandates that decide who works where and when, how many hours the troops are capable of performing duty, and what their legal liability is when called upon to quell civil unrest. All are mundane matters that when ignored trigger bitter congressional investigations.

The simplest and longest lived rule of thumb implicit in all military manning tables is the so-called Rule of Thirds: one-third of the troops are available for duty, one-third are in transit, and one third are off-duty for one reason or another. That allows for about 1,300 National Guard reinforcements at the border at any given time, or one half of a daunting guardsperson for every mile of border.

Another question is availability of bodies and equipment. The Army National Guard in particular is at its lowest ebb since the end of the Cold War in 1999. Are the helicopter crews, mechanics, water purification teams, signal and communications wizards, military police, truck drivers and handheld drone operators available?

Have they all been instructed on the rules of land warfare, the Posse Comitatus Act that forbids military involvement in civilian law enforcement, and the pertinent articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice? Dozens of American service members were court-martialed and jailed — some are still incarcerated — for violating portions of those very laws in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said the Department of Homeland Security would work closely with border-state governors to identify security vulnerabilities the National Guard could address.

“We appreciate the governors’ support and are dedicated to working with them to secure the national borders,” Mattis and Nielsen said.

Clean laundry is always gratifying.