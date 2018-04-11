Strike up the band! Eddie Munster, er, Paul Ryan won’t seek re-election!

BULLETIN!

DING DING DING DING DING!

The teletypes in The Shinbone Star’s wire room (we still have one) just went crazy with news that House Speaker and legendary Donald Trump suck-up Paul Ryan will not seek re-election!

We were disappointed to learn that Ryan will serve out his current term, but we can’t have everything, right?

No one can be sure at this point what all this portends, but maybe Ryan is finally starting to read the handwriting on the wall. Could it be that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is starting to get mighty close to pay dirt?

Just speculation, of course, but here’s hoping.

Stay tuned to The Shinbone Star for the latest developments.