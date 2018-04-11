Trump’s Version of Caravan Stop Is ‘Fake News’

In an attempt to act presidential, Donald J. Trump started screaming about the urgent need to stop numerous “caravans” with “thousands” of potentially illegal immigrants from Mexico and South America from entering our country.

Not satisfied with current security measures in place along our border with Mexico, Donald called out the National Guard to help patrol the southern border until he can build his $25 billion nonsensical wall.

“We’re going to do some things militarily,” he said last week during a news conference following a meeting with Baltic State leaders. Then he added: “I’ve just heard that the caravan coming up from Honduras is broken up, and Mexico did that,” he said. “And they did it because, frankly, I said, ‘You really have to do it.’ ”

A White House official said later that Donald had not, in fact, spoken with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. So, unless he has some mystical telepathic power that randomly sends his thoughts across our southern border, he once again told a lie while creating a story that featured him as the big bad dude when in fact he had no part in Mexico halting the caravan.

If there’s any doubt that Donald doesn’t deserve to be called Psycho Don, we rest our case.

But if it’s more evidence you want, the following was taken from a transcript of his news conference. His knowledge and understanding of our laws and how we enforce them is additional proof that he is indeed Psycho Don:

“The — first of all the border, the Mexican border is very unprotected by our laws. We have horrible, horrible and very unsafe laws in the United States, and we’re going to be able to do something about that hopefully soon. Hopefully Congress will get their act together and get in and create some very powerful laws, like Mexico has, and like Canada has, and like almost all countries have. “We don’t have laws. We have catch and release. You catch and then you immediately release, and people come back years later for a court case, except they virtually never come back. “So we are preparing for the military to secure our border between Mexico and the United States. We have a meeting on it in a little while with General Mattis and everybody. And I think that it’s something we have to do.”

See what I mean? Psycho.