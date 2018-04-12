Bolton’s war-mongering could threaten Trump’s romance with Putin

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Shinbone Star is republishing material that until now appeared exclusively on our dedicated Facebook page. If you’ve already read this article, please forgive us and rest assured that fresh copy is on the way.

Donald Trump is going to have to pick between his longtime love, Pootie, and incoming national security adviser John Bolton. The more you know about Bolton, the more you like Mike Flynn.

Fared Zakaria, the respected global news analyst for CNN, says Bolton is the most extreme hawk in United States foreign affairs circles in 30 years. He has at times advocated war with both Iran and — just two months ago — North Korea. He has also supported regime change in Syria, Libya and Iran.

Now, Trump is getting ready to meet with Kim Jong-un and has invited Vladimir Putin to the White House. This sets the stage for an immediate confrontation between Trump and Bolton. May Bolton’s tenure as national security adviser be as brief as that of Flynn.

Beyond Bolton’s war-mongering nature, there is plenty to despise on the basis of character and personality. Defense Secretary James Mattis decided to get the pleasantries out of the way and address Bolton head on when the two met for the first time in late March. “I hear you’re actually the devil incarnate,” Mattis said. Fortunately for all, Bolton laughed.

In 2002, Bolton was United Nations ambassador under President George W. Bush. He was aching to go to war with Iraq but Jose Bustani, a Brazilian diplomat and head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, urged diplomacy. “You have 24 hours to leave the organization, and if you don’t comply with this decision, we have ways to retaliate against you,” Bustani recalled Bolton telling him. “We know where your kids live.”

Carl W. Ford Jr., a State Department’s former intelligence chief, called Bolton “a serial abuser” of junior employees and “a quintessential kiss-up, kick-down sort of guy.”

Melody Townsel, a former U.S. Agency for International Development contractor, said she was harassed by Bolton on a visit to Kyrgyzstan in 1994. In a letter to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, she complained that “Bolton proceeded to chase me through the halls of a Russian hotel – throwing things at me, shoving threatening letters under my door and generally behaving like a madman.”

Bolton was the State Department’s undersecretary for arms-control issues when he decided Cuba was manufacturing biological weapons. When an actual biological warfare analyst disagreed, Cristian Westermann reported Bolton “got very red in the face, and shaking his finger at me, explained to me that I was acting way beyond my position. He wasn’t going to be told what he could say by a mid-level munchkin.”

Bolton served as UN ambassador from 2005 to 2006 as a recess appointee under Bush, but resigned at the end of his appointment because he was unlikely to win confirmation from the Senate.

“Anyone who is so cavalier not just with intelligence, but with facts, and so ideologically driven, in unfit to be national security adviser,” said Robert Hutchings, who as a former head of the National Intelligence Council dealt extensively with Bolton. “He’s impervious to information that goes against his preconceived ideological views.”

Wondering where Bolton will stand if and when Putin accepts Trump’s invitation to darken the White House doorstep. Bolton has called Putin a liar who aligns himself with America’s enemies.

To the point, Bolton said Putin lied to Trump when the two leaders met last July at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, when Putin denied interfering with U.S. elections. “Trump got to experience Putin looking him in the eyes and lying to him, denying Russian interference in the election,” Bolton wrote in an op-ed in The Telegraph.

“Attempting to undermine America’s constitution is far more than just a quotidian covert operation. It is in fact a casus belli, a true act of war, and one Washington will never tolerate,” he wrote.

Trump has said he believed Putin’s version.

So why has Trump named Bolton to be national security adviser? Other than Bolton’s appearances on FOX News? The man already violates Trump’s “let’s be friends” philosophy with Putin and every other political strongman. It’s shaping up as just another “I only hire the best” casualty.

Stay tuned for more chaos in the West Wing.