Trump properties slash their estimated values — tax dodge or bad business?

Trumplandia seems to be coming apart at the scenes. Donald Trump may thrive on chaos, but his real estate fortune is apparently as shaky as his political fortunes, to hear his managers tell it. And while Donald may boast he’s worth $10 billion, the managers of his branded properties are confessing to far, far less grand portfolios.

Or is this just another ploy to screw government in general, the way he ran his business, and the way he is now running the country? Trump likes to say the value of his properties ride on his name brand. Wonder what “impeached president, grifter and con artist” will bring on the open market.

Trump has disengaged himself from his business interests, no one ever said. He’s likely just as involved in his businesses as his sons are involved in politics. But it is a fact his brand is suffering from anti-Trump sentiment as he scandalizes his way through public office, with notable exceptions. One year after taking office, Trump’s fortune is down an estimated $400 million to $3.1 billion on the latest Forbes World’s Billionaires list. That’s a fall of 35 places since 2017, to 156th on the list.

Away from the bluff and swagger of Washington D.C., Trump Organization managers have filed at least nine new lawsuits against local governments, alleging it owes much less in property taxes than the local assessors have determined, ProPublica reports. Mostly, the properties are suffering from vacancies and loss of clientele.

The Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago is a 92-story gleaming landmark consisting of a hotel, condominiums and retail space. But in lawsuits filed against the Cook County treasurer’s office, Trump’s lawyers call the building a “failed business,” and claim the riverfront commercial retail space is worthless.

The Trump Organization bought the Trump National Westchester Golf Club in 1996 for $7.5 million and claimed it put in $40 million in improvements. Still, the Town of Ossining, N.Y., assessed the property at a generous $15 million. In a recent lawsuit, managers claim the property is worth only $1.4 million and the amount of taxes it pays is too high.

On a financial disclosure, Trump listed the value of the Trump National Golf Course Palm Beach as $50 million. But in a lawsuit, the Trump Organization says the county’s $19.5 million “exceeds the market value” of the course. This is the course Trump can be seen at virtually every weekend.

A detailed look at the value of Trump properties compiled by Forbes can be found here.

Real estate owners frequently dispute tax assessment in hopes of lessening their property taxes, and with an aggressive legal stable, Donald has a long track record of this. But when the owner is also president and he hasn’t fully separated himself from his businesses as former presidents have, it can be uncomfortable for local governments to stand their ground.

“The idea that the president would have these interests and then those companies would sue localities is really a dangerous precedent,” Larry Noble with the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center said. (Municipalities) “rely on resources from the federal government and the federal government can make your life easier or much more difficult.”

Another Trump Organization beef with local government, blurring the lines between the Trump company and the Trump presidency, involves a court-order eviction of all things Trump from the Trump International Hotel in Panama City, Panama.

Trump lawyers wrote President Juan Carlos Varela on March 22 to “urgently request your influence in relation to a commercial dispute regarding the Trump hotel.” A Panamanian judge had decided a management dispute in favor of the owner of the building, Orestes Fintiklis.

Officials in both countries interpreted the request as the U.S. president’s company was asking the leader of a U.S. ally to intercede on its behalf, ignoring Panama’s separation of powers. Panama is a democracy. It’s the first known instance of the Trump Organization directly asking a foreign leader to intercede on its behalf.

To her credit, Panama’s foreign secretary Isabel de Saint Malo said it’s not a bilateral agreement between nations, or even a political matter of interest to Panama.

“It is a letter that urges Panama’s executive branch to interfere in an issue clearly of the judicial branch,” de Saint Malo said. “I don’t believe the executive branch has a position to take while the issue is in the judicial process.”

Trump may be focusing on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation, the Stormy Daniels secret payoff and his lawyer Michael Cohen’s growing legal problems, but it’s a sure bet he’s stewing over a way to save his business fortune, as well as his political ass.