Grab your sign and hit the streets, while you still can #Trumpsucks

Are you mad as hell, not going to take it anymore, and willing to hit the streets with a protest sign to prove it?

A NBC/Wall Street Journal poll in late March on social trends provides a clue on the issues the nation is boiling over, from gun violence to abortion to immigration. But it’s that original question that caught my eye — will you commit anger to action?

Overall, more than half of the Americans polled – 57 percent – said they are outraged enough about an issue to carry a protest sign for a day. That broke down to 69 percent of Democrats, 50 percent of Republicans and 43 percent of Independents.

Uh, 43 percent, Independents? I knew Independent meant you opt out on the intransigent position on an issue by either party, but I didn’t realize so many of you opt out on any issue. Is there any issue you feel strongly about, like children being gunned down in their schools? Or states taking unconstitutional steps to prevent abortion, even when rape or the life of the mother is involved? Or parents and children ripped apart by a new interpretation of immigration rules?

Anecdotal evidence shows that Independents lean Democratic these days, indicating they don’t always approve of the mulish GOP support of Donald Trump at any cost to the nation. But surely there’s something that alarms you that the nation could be losing its democratic legacy to authoritarianism.

Perhaps it’s not the golden age of protest, which could arguably be the Vietnam War or the early civil rights era or even the Boston Tea Party. But if the Women’s March and March for Life are any indication, protesting is back in style, just you and a couple million of your buddies in peaceful and lawful protest.

The longer the nation lives under Trump and right-wing conservative domination, the more difficult it may be in the future to protest. The American Civil Liberties Union says 30 separate anti-protest bills, in 20 states, would crack down on protests and demonstrations that have popped up since Trump was elected.

“This flood of bills represents an unprecedented level of hostility towards protesters in the 21st century. And many of these bills attack the right to speak out precisely where the Supreme Court has historically held it to be the most robust: in public parks, streets and sidewalks,” said the ACLU’s Vera Eidelman.

In an embarrassing turn-about, this prompted the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights to reprimand the United States for what it said “was a worrying trend that could result in a detrimental impact on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression in the country.”

Most of these anti-protest bills are likely unconstitutional, but some have passed, notably in North Dakota in response to the North Dakota Access pipeline and the protest camp at Standing Rock.

The message here is clear: Protest or lose it. Seven out of 10 Dems in the NBC/Wall Street Journal poll said they would carry a protest sign, and I think we can do better than that. As for the 43 percent of Independents willing to protest, I know you can do better than that.

There are bright spots in the protest news. A Kaiser Family Foundation/Washington Post survey found that 50 million Americans went to a rally or protest in the last two years — over Obamacare. Most of these, 85 percent, were in support of the law.

During the Vietnam War era, most protesters were college-age students, poll findings show. Today, many activists are older, white, well-education and financially comfortable. In other words, pro-Hillary Clinton and anti-Trump.

Protest or lose it. If that were the only method of resistance available to me, I would be on the streets so much I would get a shady reputation.