Donald Trump: A decider who looks beyond what he knows we know

I’ve lived the high-pressure life of a newspaper executive, making the tough call, the unpopular move, the grab-your-ankles decision for the good of the company.

At home as a father, I enforced the rules, played the heavy, dished out punishment and endured we-hate-you-daddy looks, all for the sake of doing the right thing for my family.

Even my role as leader of The Shinbone Star is fraught with tough choices. I’ve rewritten leads, changed endings, killed stories and gotten rid of people, all because I wanted to do what I thought was best and fair.

And the sum of those experiences has led me today to feel great respect for Donald J. Trump, 45th president of these United States. He is, by god, a leader who can make the tough decisions!

Consider:

Trump knows there’s a Russia investigation and that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is getting closer to the truth. He’s seen the graphics that link himself and key members of his administration to the Kremlin with so many lines they look like an overfilled plate of fettuccine.

He knows we know that his personal “fixer,” Michael Cohen, visited Prague in 2016 at the same time that top Russian officials were there, which might be just a little suspicious, and that Mueller now has that information in his briefcase.

He knows we know that Vladimir Putin influenced the election, and knows we know that Vlad might even be saving a peepee tape in the top of his closet.

He knows we know he’s been briefed on Putin’s henchmen using a military grade nerve agent to attack a former Russian spy and his daughter on British soil, and he also knows that we know he knows the Russians back the murderous regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

But in Trump we have a manly man, a MAGA man, a man who looks past the optics to make the tough call.

By now he knows we know he said “nyet” to the latest round of sanctions against Russian companies that assisted with Syria’s chemical weapons program, and thinks he knows we know he has the best interests of the country in mind, optics be damned.

But here’s what I want to know: Is that our country or Vlad’s?