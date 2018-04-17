Talk show host Sean Hannity the latest to be thrown under the bus

Donald Trump’s specialty, as his associates well know, is throwing people under the bus to save his own freakishly orange skin.

On Monday, Sean Hannity, the entertainer and talk show host with FOX News, joined the legion of battered egos and reputations clinging to the undercarriage. Trump routinely has dealt with crooks and cons and has a long history of doing business with the Russian mafia in suspicious real estate deals. You play with a greedy, immoral bad actor like Trump and you risk getting caught in a legal dragnet, even if Trump manages to escape — for now.

It seems to hold true even if you’re Michael Cohen, Trump’s fixer and alleged comrade in crime. Cohen, who scaled the social ladder from New York taxi cab medallions to sometimes lawyering, but mostly threatening to hurt people who speak ill of Trump. And now, it seems to hold true if you’re Hannity, Trump’s No. 1 promoter, loyal campaigner and conspiracy theorist.

It’s all playing out in federal district court this week in Manhattan. We’re watching because Cohen’s office, home, hotel and even safe deposit box were raided by the FBI last weekend. That was after Trump told reporters — here comes the bus — that he had no knowledge of Cohen’s non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and $130,000 payoff of porn star Stormy Daniels.

Tipped off by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the FBI was hot on the trail of highly suspicious activity involving Cohen’s handling of the NDAs with Trump and Daniels, and Trump and Playboy playmate Karen McDougal.

Cohen is arguing that he has other clients besides Trump, and the seizure of his records is a violation of privacy laws. He has, in fact, up to 10 clients, his lawyer claimed, one being a Republican fund raiser with another of Cohen’s now-famous NDAs after he got a different playmate pregnant, and . . .

. . . Sean Hannity, Cohen’s lawyer announced.

Cohen’s lawyers had been told to keep Hannity’s name out of the proceedings, but the name of a lawyer’s clients is not privileged, and Judge Kimba Woods was having none of it. Can I write the name down and put it in an envelope, the attorney asked? The client says it will be embarrassing. No.

Again. “Sean Hannity.”

A communal gasp was heard all the way to the White House, where Trump no doubt smiled at the subterfuge. Another noose escaped today.

For the record, Hannity, who was on his radio show when his name was spoken in court, immediately swore he had no legal ties to Cohen, had never paid him for any of the informal exchanges he had with the president’s lawyer, and never had a third-party agreement — he didn’t have to pay off a porn actress, stripper, playmate or Russian hooker. That was the potentially embarrassing part. In short, there was no third client, there was no attorney-client privilege, and Hannity wasn’t playing along. “I have no interest in this hearing,” he said.

What will today’s proceedings reveal? The bar is pretty high for shock value now, but one has to wonder, who won’t Trump pay off or cast off in order to save himself? He just put two of his closest non-familial relationships in professional or legal jeopardy. In Cohen’s case, there’s a real danger of being convicted of criminal activity. In Hannity’s case, he just lost the conspiracy glue that binds his television show together. Most if not all of his program centers on promoting Trump, promoting Trump’s agenda and denigrating Trump’s enemies. (So I’m told. I don’t watch. I could be on my deathbed, struggling to reach the remote to turn off FOX News.)

Trump is radioactive. Looks like everyone who gets close to Trump, except family, comes away with a bad smell. Or a damaged reputation. Or jail time. Trump likes to tell the story about a poisonous snake who fatally bit a woman who had saved him from the cold. “Oh shut up silly woman. You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in.”

It’s a private joke, Trump is the snake. His associates are aware he has a long history of throwing people under the bus to save his skin, and he will bite them without a tinge of ethics or morality. Is it worth the risk to be in Trump’s circle? Ask any of his wives. The kiss of death is when Trump declares someone to be “a good man.”

If I were Jared Kushner, I’d be really nervous. He’s not blood.