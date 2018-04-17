Trump’s Twitter Attacks Make Media Unintended Message Supporters

If anyone doubts Donald J. Trump is masterful in using Twitter to market fictional and slanderous propaganda campaigns against political opponents and our democracy, his recent attack on former FBI Director James Comey should end any debate.

Ahead of Comey’s tour to promote his memoir, “A Higher Loyalty,” which details his brief encounter with the unethical, immoral and often out-of-control president, excerpts were leaked detailing the longtime lawman’s most challenging encounters with the current Oval office occupant.

These leaks prompted Trump to blast away on Twitter over the weekend:

“Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far!”

Then there was this gem:

“I never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty . . . His “memos” are self-serving and FAKE!”

Trump even called Comey a “slime ball.”

The president banked on this plethora of tweets plus the Republican National Committee’s well-financed and recently launched web site attacking Comey’s credibility to attract massive media attention and throw cold water on Comey’s interview Sunday with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

It worked to a degree. Media outlets rushed to report Trump’s outrage, displaying his entire Twitter texts in print and broadcast stories. It was mind-numbing the countless times — particularly during broadcast reports — anchors, reporters and analysts referenced the attack tweets, asking producers in control rooms to throw images of the angry rants on-screen.

In terms of pure advertising value, Trump scored a windfall since his messages were replayed on local, regional, national and international media outlets from Friday through Sunday.

The media’s excuse for this unwitting contribution to Trump’s anti-Comey campaign? It’s news. Yes indeed, but covering the story doesn’t require running the entire texts of Trump’s tweets or providing his spokespeople (the always cringeworthy Kellyanne Conway being the worst of the lot) prime time newscast minutes to trash Comey using Trump’s tweets as talking points.

Yes, it’s hard to determine what to pull out of tweets that include so much slanderous, potentially newsworthy material written by a sitting U.S. president. Laziness, however, is not an excuse for continuing to provide a forum for Trump’s well-constructed and damaging disinformation campaign.

The news media still hasn’t figured out that Trump is playing them for fools, recognizing that whatever and whenever he tweets something, the entire content of those ballistic text missiles will spend time at the top of most news cycles. The more outrageous and contentious they are, the more often the texts will be on display on television screens and in print articles around the world.

Editors, reporters and analysts need to wake up to Trump’s gaming them. Stop running copies of his tweets in full. Find the most relevant statement to the issue in play and include that in a report. No need to flash the entire tweet on-screen or reprint the complete angry and often inaccurate text in print copy.

Stop the advertising/messaging gravy train for Trump’s anti-America campaign. He doesn’t deserve this gift from news media folks he attacks on a daily basis as providing “fake news.”

The only thing “fake” in most reports are his tweets. Stop using them in their entirety. His angry responses to his opponents can be covered by focusing on his most strident phrases.

It’s not easy but it’s necessary in dealing with Trump’s Twitter expertise.