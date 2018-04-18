American Farmers Face A Bleak Future Thanks to The Great Negotiator

Studying the bleak future of American soybeans and hogs isn’t nearly as titillating as reading about Stormy Daniels giving American Trade Negotiator-in-Chief Donald Trump a well-deserved spanking for being a bad boy, but American agriculture is the lifeblood of the country, dwarfing every other economic endeavor.

Missouri, where your humble narrator lives in lush farm country in the middle of rich, Missouri River bottom land, is a bellwether state for forecasting the direction of agricultural trends. If the tariff war Trump espouses comes to pass, roughly $80 billion in Chinese agricultural tariffs will be levied, tariffs that will harm Missouri farmers more than in most other states, according to the influential Missouri Farm Bureau.

The last time the United States threw its agricultural weight around was January 1980, when President Jimmy Carter embargoed wheat sales to the former Soviet Union in retaliation for invading Afghanistan. The embargo caused the price of grain to drop from $4.39 per bushel in January 1980 dollars to $4 per bushel in 1981. U.S. farmers resorted to burning crops to reduce supply and drive up prices enough to make a profit. Carter’s badly bungled plan created a farm credit crisis, resulting in the U.S. being forced to buy grain from other countries for the only time in history.

As economically powerful and all-encompassing as American food production and distribution has become since the 1980 farming collapse, Trump managed on his own to screw it up like nobody has before. Unless the U.S. can talk its way out of stupid, Trump is creating the atmosphere for a farm crisis that makes the Russian grain embargo seem like a good thing.

Trump’s $80 billion bungling of negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) grain deals with Mexico, and again at the summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders last November has left the U.S. looking at severe threats to $168 billion in American agricultural products, particularly wheat, soybeans, livestock, cotton and corn.

Farmers are furious and looking for scalps. One is almost certainly going to belong to the moron dealing away their future.

Already there is hard kick back from voters who trusted Trump with their economic lives when they supported him in huge numbers in Missouri and other Midwestern farming states. Farmers in southern Illinois, Iowa, Arkansas and Missouri are loudly complaining, their voices shared through farming industry trade magazines and association bulletins flying off the presses in rural America.

The bad news is that there is no good news. Trump is hustling like a cornfed huckster trying to make a silk purse out of a pig’s ear.

Trump detractors know he is committing political harakiri in agricultural states across the Midwest. In places where politics usually ranks slightly below shoveling hog poo, local farmers are gathering at their breakfast klatches to vigorously complain about “idiots in Washington” threatening their livelihood.

Farmers by nature and circumstance are independent, conservative and cautious. Enough uncertainty exists from the weather without worrying about who is going to buy their incredibly bountiful harvest. Midwestern grain and meat producers have grown accustomed to having overseas markets.

Some pundits suggest that control of the Senate might become a Republican showdown, with the Red Team desperately trying to “unseat farm-friendly Democrats in North Dakota, Indiana, Missouri and Montana — all states staring down the barrels of a trade war’s guns,” The New York Times suggests.

Missouri agriculture earned more than $88 billion for the Show Me State’s economy last year. Its near dead-center geographic location within the United States providentially creates a climate that supports a variety of crops and livestock sold around the world. Even so, China’s new tariffs are so broad-ranging that they will hurt Missouri in many different ways.

Last week, China announced new or increased tariffs on pork, soybeans, cotton, corn, wheat, sorghum and beef. Missouri is a top-10 producer of five of these seven commodities, the Missouri Farm Bureau said in its weekly policy memo.

China’s plan to triple tariffs on soybean imports to 35 percent from 11 percent will bludgeon Missouri farmers, along with its double whammy — a 15 percent tariff on pork imports and 25 percent tariff on cotton.

“There is the potential of a trade war,” Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, said two weeks ago in an interview with CNBC. “There is a level of risk that we could get into a trade war.”

Trump has reportedly told the Department of Agriculture to produce a plan to help farmers absorb the damage from tariffs. Many agricultural economists have already opined that it is not clear how much the Agriculture Department can do to limit the damage.

So what are Trump and his Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue going to do to save the American farmer?

On April 7, the The Great Negotiator wrote the following on Twitter:

“I contacted @SecretarySonny to urge him to use every tool in the Farm Bill, including Commodity Credit Corp programs, to protect ag producers from effects resulting in potential trade actions against China. Farmers must know the Admin has their back & I urge them to act swiftly.”

Missouri pork futures have already taken a beating over trade fears, with farmers losing almost one-third of their market price since Jan. 1. The new tariff announcement proposed by China last week caused an almost 10 percent drop in hog prices, according to Missouri farming reports. Hog farmers who have enjoyed relatively strong markets for several years are suddenly looking at next year and wondering whether to cut back on production to raise prices. The net result will contribute to higher food costs, meat shortages and inflation, economists at the University of Missouri say.

Another big Missouri crop is cotton. Missouri is the seventh-largest cotton producing state, generating more than $200 million in 2017. China is “the top export market for American cotton, using it to produce a huge variety of goods from t-shirts to tablecloths,” according to another Missouri Farm Bureau report. Missouri’s Bootheel region is one of the most productive cotton growing areas in the world and losing its best customer will be devastating.

“Fortunately, we could still avoid this needless and counterproductive trade war,” says Eric Bohl, the director of public affairs for Missouri Farm Bureau. “President Trump’s proposed tariffs are not scheduled to go into effect until early June. Hopefully President Trump’s negotiation efforts will succeed and he will gain enough concessions to de-escalate this trade war. If not, Missouri’s economy could be in a world of hurt.”

If Missouri’s farm economy is hurt, it is a safe bet the rest of the country’s agricultural industry will suffer an equally devastating future.