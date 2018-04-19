Freak out! Trump warned that Cohen will flip to avoid long jail time

Surrounded by guards, household staff, sycophants, incompetent hires and backstabbers, Donald Trump must feel very isolated.

We’re not sympathetic. It’s a life he made himself. And it’s littered with people the real estate flimflam man defrauded, wives he cheated on and court rulings he won simply because he was rich with a stable of lawyers and could wait out the little guy, the carpenter, the electrician, the laborer. Small businesses collapsed under the weight of Trump’s unpaid invoices.

We are not psychiatrists and no animals were harmed during the writing of this blog. But we were persuaded by a number of events lately that suggest just how isolated Trump must be inside his own mind, which frankly is not a stable platform. Sad.

This week Trump’s informal adviser and once-respected law professor, Alan Dershowitz, said he believes Trump’s fixer, henchman and personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, will flip if he faces serious charges for being Trump’s legal hit man. “That’s what they’ll threaten him with — life imprisonment. They’re going to threaten him with a long prison term and try to turn him into a canary that sings,” he said.

That must weigh heavy on Trump. Sad.

FBI agents and federal prosecutors raided Cohen’s home, office, New York hotel room and safe deposit box after Special Counsel Robert Mueller tipped them off to suspicious activity. Mueller is investigating possible election meddling by Russia on Trump’s behalf in the 2016 presidential election, not Trump’s business activity. But apparently the Trump-Cohen business activity Mueller’s team discovered was so egregious that he referred it to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

That doesn’t mean Mueller isn’t still looking at Cohen for election fraud: Cohen has a long history of dealing with suspected Russian mafia and other bad guys, and it’s suggested that money laundering could be a focus of investigation. So far, Cohen hasn’t been charged. Nor is he charged with negotiating suspicious non-disclosure agreements with a porn star and a Playboy playmate.

“I think for two years or four years or five years, Michael Cohen would be a stand-up guy. I think he’d tell them to piss up a rope,” a second defense lawyer told Politico. The unidentified lawyer represents a senior aide in Mueller’s Russia investigation. “But depending on dollars involved . . . it’s 18 to 22 (years), then how loyal is he? Is he 10 years loyal? Is he 15 years loyal? That’s the currency. It’s not measured in inches. It’s measured in years.”

The same warning is also coming from a longtime Trump acquaintance and former lawyer. Jay Goldberg, 85, represented Trump in both of his divorces and real estate matters in the 1990s. This loyalty thing that Trump demands seems to be in short supply, because Goldberg immediately discussed his conversation with Trump to the Wall Street Journal and CNN.

“You have to be alert,” Goldberg said he told the president. “I don’t care what Michael says. Anybody who is facing 30 years never stands up.” On a scale of trust of 100 to 1, with 100 being most loyal to Trump, Goldberg said Cohen “isn’t even a 1.”

He also warned Trump that Cohen may wear, or have worn, a wire for prosecutors. Cohen joined Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida two weeks ago for dinner.

It’s interesting to note that these experienced lawyers aren’t even questioning whether Cohen, and the tag team of Trump and Cohen, are innocent. Instead, they use mafia references, like this one from Goldberg, who predicted devastating results will come — to Trump — if Cohen caves in. “The mob was broken by Sammy ‘The Bull’ Gravano caving in out of the prospect of a jail sentence,” Goldberg explained.

Cohen is no hardened mafia soldier or picciotto. A New York Times profile said “he has a penchant for luxury,” and that doesn’t describe any prison we’ve ever seen. He’s 51, and could grow old in jail. He has a daughter, and a wife from the Ukraine.

Trump has a lot to think about. Must be lonely in that big bedroom all by himself, except for his television, Twitter and Fox & Friends. Hope is gone. Sad.