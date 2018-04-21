Trumplandia: Apr. 14 — 21, 2018

Freak Show Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 39% — down from 41% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 49% — down from 50% last week

Let the Side Show Begin

The week of our Trump — Apr. 14, 2018: Donald J. Trump, America’s Carnival-Barker-in-Chief continued his assault on the U.S. Constitution, the Justice Department and the rule of law by opening a three-ring circus as a sideshow to his main act under the big tent.

A week after the FBI raided the offices of his personal attorney, Trump’s act was complimented by more clowns and feats of daring-do that were performed simultaneously while the big guy continued conning the American people from under the big top at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Like the sick reality show star that he is, the candied-colored clown we call POTUS remained above the fray by sending air strikes into Syria and beginning negotiations abroad with North Korea while denouncing all of the “Fake News” domestically.

Despite the release of a book from the former Director of the FBI and more prattle from alleged Trump mistresses, it was Trump confidante Michael Cohen, who took center stage in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Cohen, the clown attorney who has represented the billionaire developer for more than a decade, was the focus as investigators continued to sift through documents seized in the raids.

On April 15, Trump’s legal team asked Kimba Wood, senior United States district judge for the Southern District of New York to consider blocking Trump’s own Justice Department from viewing evidence that was removed from Cohen’s office.

The Trump team argued that all documents should be reviewed by the president first and not federal prosecutors who are investigating Cohen in the hopes of determining which documents obtained by the FBI are covered by attorney-client privilege.

Prosecution attorneys argued that Cohen has done little actual legal work in recent times and expected a special “taint team” would sift through the thousands of documents and other legal materials seized by the FBI.

On April 16, during the court proceeding, Trump accuser Stormy Daniels and her attorney Michael Avenatti added to the show with an appearance.

However, the biggest pranks and prattfalls were from team Cohen, which disclosed a range of people the attorney gave legal advice to that included Elliott Broidy, former deputy finance chairman for the Republican National Committee (RNC), and Fox News talk show giant Sean Hannity, along with Trump and his son, Donald Trump, Jr.

Broidy resigned his post at the RNC last week after a $1.6 million agreement was discovered involving an extramarital affair he had with a Playboy Playmate who became pregnant and aborted the love child. Cohen was said to have negotiated the nondisclosure agreement in that case.

However, it was the news that Cohen had given legal advice to Hannity that grabbed the biggest headlines after the shady barrister first attempted to disclose the talk show host’s identity in federal court.

Hannity denied having paid Cohen for any legal advice and balked at the suggestion he was actually represented by the embattled attorney. At one point during his afternoon radio show, Hannity questioned why the disclosure of his relationship with Cohen, who he said he never hired, was not covered by attorney-client privilege. Huh?

At the end of proceedings, Wood denied a request for a temporary restraining order for the FBI probe, but ordered the government create a database to catalogue what was taken and share it with Trump’s legal team.

In the end, the fight to review the seized material served as a sad sideshow to the ongoing investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

On April 19 Trump added former New York Mayor Rudolph Guiliani to his legal team.

Also a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York where Cohen is being tried, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow told the Associated Press that Mayor Rudy will be focusing on the Mueller investigation, not the matters revolving around Cohen.

Presenting: The Tall Thin Man!

Standing at a towering 6’ 8”, former FBI Director James Comey embarked upon an epic promotional tour for his new bestseller, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” this week.

Not officially released until April 17, the memoir had been leaked to news organizations and re-ignited a war of words between Comey and his former boss that had simmered since he learned from a TV screen that he’d been canned in May of last year.

His return to prime time had been anticipated, and outside of foreboding tweets he posted earlier this year and last, the Comey interviews promised an opportunity to peek into the Trump White House.

Disney-owned WABC set the interview with former Clinton Cabinet member and newsman George Stephanopoulos and promoted it as must-see television despite objections from the White House.

Ahead of the interview, White House Spokesperson Sarah “the Huckster” Sanders said Comey was a “blatant liar and his book is trash.”

President Trump was less respectful, sending out a storm of childish taunts that described Comey as an “untruthful slime ball; shady; the worst FBI Director in history, and a liar.”

But by the time Slim Goody began answering reporters’ questions, it was obvious that since his ouster, America’s Boy Scout had become very dark and twisty.

Waxing poetic on not only his termination but a range of topics, Comey used adjectives like “dangerous” and “morally unfit” for office before likening Trump to a forest fire and ultimately a mob boss.

It was the beginning of a week where the controversial lawman seemed to constantly appear on television to drop bombshells about the president and express his concern about his leadership even before he was fired in 2017, which touched off the Mueller probe.

During his talk with Stephanopoulos, Comey said Trump appeared at times obsessed with the Steele Dossier and its rumored “pee-pee” tape, and asked the then-director to investigate the rumors to help settle the fears of the FLOTUS, described as having a 1 percent fear that her husband had actually participated in the debauched behavior the dossier described.

Comey also recounted the infamous Feb. 14, 2017 conversation where he was allegedly asked to “let it go,” in reference to the early investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI when interviewed about his ties to the Kremlin.

By the time he was done, the former G-man had chatted about his time in Trump’s crosshairs on every venue that would have him, including “The View,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Rachel Maddow,” and “Good Morning America.”

For an encore, Comey’s redacted and declassified memos were released by the Justice Department and sent to Congress.

Late last week, House Republicans demanded the memos be sent to Congress or they would subpoena them from embattled Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Presenting: The Two-Headed Woman!

Like any carnival, fascination with the freaks is often stronger than the main acts.

Such was the case this week when the two-headed threat of alleged Trump mistresses Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal reared their pretty heads for another news cycle.

Daniels, the ever-present porn star and her attorney Michael Avenatti took a different angle between court appearances this week. They are still awaiting news on whether Trump and/or his attorney Cohen will be deposed for the alleged settlement agreement that temporarily stopped Daniels from recounting her naughty night with the future president.

On April 17, Daniels a.k.a. Stephanie Clifford/a.k.a. Peggy Peterson, released a sketch of a man she alleges threatened her and her young daughter as they entered a gym in Las Vegas five years after the alleged affair had ended. Daniels offered a $131,000 reward to anyone with information on the alleged perpetrator.

The sketch estimates the thug is between 5’9” and 6’ tall and was 30-40 years old in 2011. Daniels said the threat was made shortly after she agreed to sell her story of the tryst to a magazine for $150,000.

The sketch was dismissed as a “con job” by Trump, who has denied any knowledge of the affair or of a $130,000 payment from Cohen to Daniels. The sketch was created by Lois Gibson, a forensic artist who CNN said has identified more than 700 criminals with her art.

To the cruel world of social media, the sketch was just another goofy gaff in the saga.

Pictures began emerging that rhetorically questioned whether the man in the picture was a range of people including New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, actor Willem Dafoe, or even Daniels’ former boyfriend.

At press time, no one had come forth to identify the “thug.”

Like clockwork on April 18, the other alleged mistress, McDougal, chimed in that she had been released from her contract with American Media, parent company for The National Enquirer, and could talk about her alleged 2006 affair with President Twitter Thumbs.

The company and its chairman, David Pecker, were alleged to have tricked McDougal into signing a $150,000 catch-and-kill contract that prevented her from talking about the alleged affair even though the tabloid never intended to print a word about it prior to the 2016 presidential election.

The settlement stipulates that the former Playboy Playmate can keep the $150,000, but that American Media is entitled to $75,000 of any profits she makes from recounting her time with The Donald.

At press time, Keith Davidson, former attorney for both Daniels and McDougal and a one-time confidante of Cohen, was cooperating with federal investigators.