Tiffany Trump bellies up to the White House trough

There is much ado in some circles about the scandalous way Tiffany Trump dressed for her official photograph — an off the shoulder Taoray Wang designer exclusive — in the White House Blue Room.

“How is this appropriate? Have other adult children had Cosmo photo shoots in the White House?” asked a @Wemette on, where else, Twitter.

“You look fab, but the off one shoulder is awkward & looks tortured. It’s a no, especially for the WH,” responded @hollywoodla6.

Tiff wore the same outfit this year to the White House Easter Egg Roll. Critics say it’s too risqué for tradition, something Jackie Kennedy or Nancy Reagan or hell no, Barbara Bush would ever consider wearing.

Wait. Back up. Tiffany Trump dressed for her official photograph? Why does Tiffany Trump need an official photograph!

@Wemette’s criticism also revolved around the fact that Tiffany Trump doesn’t have an official role.

“In fact, we’ve reported in the past that Tiffany Trump feels awkward around her father and doesn’t even visit the White House much. Although @Wemette is correct that Tiffany Trump doesn’t have a need for a professional White House portrait, what she and others are missing is that maybe Tiffany just wanted a nice picture. After all, when you have the official White House photographer at your disposal and are wearing a dress from your favorite designer, you might be amped to take a chic picture or two as well,” Elite’s Alexis Dent wrote.

Tiff, 24, is the daughter of Trump and ex-wife Marla Maples, the girlfriend that Trump left first wife Ivana for. Maples hailed from Georgia, where she was 1984 runner-up to Miss Georgia USA and in 1985, Miss Hawaiian Tropic. Divorcing the Donald after six years, Maples spirited herself and Tiff off to California for a “normal” life. In 2016, she was eliminated in week four of Dancing With the Stars. In contrast, Energy Secretary Rick Perry was eliminated in the third week of the show.

Tiffany’s inheritance puts her net worth at an estimated $10 million. She can afford her own damn photographer. I suppose the American taxpayers are paying for the dress, too.