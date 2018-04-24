Missouri Republican Governor Refuses to Resign After Second Felony Charge

ST. LOUIS — Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is refusing to resign after being indicted a second time, this time for allegedly stealing a charity donor list to use for gubernatorial fund-raising efforts in 2016. The Associated Press is reporting that Greitens used the list, which he allegedly purloined from the charity he founded and ran for almost seven years, to raise $2 million in campaign contributions in 2016.

Insiders in Jefferson City, where Greitens resides in the governor’s mansion, say the youthful Rhodes Scholar and former U.S. Navy SEAL failed miserably at finding allies after his inauguration last year.

“No one likes him at Jeff City,” one former judge revealed. “He is arrogant and came on too strong. He refused to play the game, so to speak. Not listening to anyone or trying to find out how things are done.”

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, a Republican, is the driving force behind the statewide effort to unseat the governor. When the first charge was leveled in January, Hawley declared Greitens was a victim of Democratic dirty tricks. Last March 23, Hawley announced he was investigating his former political ally for his charity work and a company Greitens founded to coordinate his book sales.

Bookend Democrats in St. Louis and Kansas City despise him for being a Donald Trump Mini-Me, and Republicans have all but abandoned him after St. Louis prosecutors revealed he took a picture of his former paramour in flagrante delicto to intimidate her into perpetual silence. Greiten’s refusal to step down has triggered seismic activity in the Republican-controlled Missouri Capitol, a granite-gray monolith rumbling like another Mount St. Helens.

The author, self-described humanitarian and 56th governor of Missouri is a friend to Vice President Mike Pence. He eagerly touts Trump’s virtues when it serves his purposes. During the 2016 gubernatorial campaign, Greitens became something of a hot potato among critics who accused him of being deceitful for banking his political future on taking away the seat of his mentor and friend, Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Being unable to find any support in the big cities has driven him to places like tiny, rural Licking, where he spent Sunday morning in the Licking High School gymnasium wooing about 150 down home Republicans who would probably elect a pig to the statehouse as long as its allegiance was to the Republican Party. The fact that Greitens, who is Jewish, can find love in the hearts of the Show-Me State’s Christian farmers makes their judgement as suspect as Greitens’ cries of innocence in the opinion of many sectarian Missourians.

Officially, Greitens is charged with another crime because he is accused of breaking the law, one Republican insider explained, but why prosecutors waited almost until the end of the statute of limitations before bringing the complaint forward reveals it is more an exercise of revenge. Because he was charged on a complaint, Greitens was issued a summons to appear and did not have to once again undergo a humiliating booking procedure.

Greitens was initially accused last January of being a sexually charged blackmailer who allegedly took a revealing photograph of a lover in blindfolded bondage without her knowledge. During the passionate tête-à-tête he allegedly threatened her with exposure should she ever speak of their illicit liaison.

Greitens is scheduled to go to trial May 14 on felony invasion of privacy charges stemming from the 2015 affair. He defiantly refused calls from within his own party to resign after a Missouri House committee last week released a smoking report containing allegations of violence and sexual misconduct.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner subsequently charged Greitens with felony computer tampering for using a list of donors to The Mission Continues, a charity he founded in 2007 and left in 2014, about a year before switching parties and announcing his candidacy for governor.

On Friday, Greitens criticized Gardner during a press conference responding the new charge.

“Her original case is falling apart, so today, she’s brought a new one. By now, everyone knows what this is: this prosecutor will use any charge she can to smear me.”

“When I have my day in court, I will clear my name,” Greitens said.

Meanwhile, the Missouri House is contemplating a special session to determine of it will impeach Greitens.