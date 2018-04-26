Sucker for love President Donald J. Trump may have spent the early part of this week courting French President Emmanuel Macron and unsuccessfully trying to hold hands with the FLOTUS, but thing got worse when affection emerged from odd and troubling sources.

The Donald, who is constantly in search of an ego stroke, or more depending on the year, spent an awkward Tuesday in a touchy-feely mood, ahead of an official state dinner with France and his pal Macron.

The bro-mance was replete with numerous awkward PDAs and man-grooming incidents, but short-lived. While addressing Congress a feisty Macron appeared to leave the populist president high and dry by denouncing all things Trump.

Things appeared no better on the home front during a customary photo session outside the White House as Mr. and Mrs. Macron were formally greeted Tuesday morning.

Mrs. Trump also did not appear to be in a giving mood as she swatted away Donnie’s advances before giving him an awkward and rare kiss as the first couples of France and the United States posed for pictures.

But with all the unrequited love displayed on Tuesday, it appeared the president was looking for love in all the wrong places. The lovelorn leader would find affection from the unlikely sources of country music star Shania Twain and rapper Kanye West, both of whom had already professed their love for Mr. Stamina.

Earlier in the week our two wrong-headed performers voice unadulterated adulation for our cheesy-poof-in-chief even though neither voted for him in 2016 but said they would have if they could have.

The strange love-in began on April 22 when The Guardian published a feature on Twain that, among other things, touched on abuse, betrayal and finding her voice. In the article, Twain reflected on her failed marriage to big-time producer Mutt Lange and on her “conservatism.”

The Canadian citizen, unexpectedly said that if she would have been able to vote in America, she would have voted for Trump, who she said, “seemed honest” and made her feel some kind of way.

Before she could sing another note, the songstress was trolled unmercifully on social media and just as quickly as she backed America’s chief executive, she apologized for her show of support. Given her country base, Twain’s stance wasn’t surprising, but her shunning of those Red State voters came just hours later.

The singer said she and Trump share no common ground and that she was caught off guard by a question about the businessman president. Twain said she makes music to bring people together and that she regretted answering the query.

Noticeably missing from her statement was any specific mention of Trump’s backing of racists or that he’s been accused sexual abuse, misogyny, or that he’s encouraged the deconstruction of laws protecting the LGBT community.

I have a feeling her upcoming gig as a guest judge on the next season of drag queen extraordinaire Ru Paul’s show might have influenced her sudden turnaround.

But the love lost from Twain’s betrayal was more than regained when the newly sober Kanye West returned to Twitter after an extended stint in rehab for opioid addiction.

The controversial rapper, who once shocked the Grammy Awards with a proclamation about how little Republican President George W. Bush cared for black people, admitted he had a full-on crush for the racist billionaire residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

West, who has been away from social media for months, soon began feeling the love.

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

By April 23, radio host Ebro Darden took to the airwaves on New York City’s Hip Hop giant Hot 97 and recounted a conversation he had with West in which the performer openly admitted his feelings for The Donald, very much to the chagrin of the host and many of his fans.

“[West] said, ‘I do love Donald Trump,’ ” Darden recounted during his show.

In 2016 West met with Trump in Trump Tower shortly after he won the election and was openly photographed with a less-than-thrilled orange Julius Caesar. West was later left off the list of performers earmarked for the Trump inaugural ball because he was “not traditionally American enough.”

Back then, most assumed the MC was high on something and evidently he was, but his love for The Donald still flourished.

With 9 million Twitter followers lost, Yeezy doubled-down yesterday and stated that nothing and no one would stop how he feels for the man who really does not appear to care about black people. In fact, he subjugated his fans, many of whom are black, to a group he calls “the mob” and said he and Trump are brothers who “both have dragon energy.”

“You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” he later tweeted.

West admitted to not agreeing with everything that Makes America Great Again for Trump, but said the president’s win makes him aware that anyone can win the Oval Office. He said #45 may inspire him to run for the highest post in the land in 2024.

At press time, the oft-misunderstood rapper who former President Barack Obama once called a “jackass” had not changed his tune and was even acknowledged by his hero.

Ah love, isn’t it grand!