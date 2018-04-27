I think that I shall never see . . .

With today being Arbor Day, I find it fitting that French president Emmanuel Macron gave America a tree earlier this week, even planting it on the White House grounds with our commander in chief assisting.

It’s unusual to see Trump using elbow grease, isn’t it? British comedian James Corden quipped that a tree is a lousy gift because it only means more yard work. That depends on your point of view, though I do take comedy writing for what it is — comedy.

I live in Nebraska, the state that “invented” Arbor Day back in 1883.

I moved here in 2009 and wrote about Arbor Day’s origins for the local newspaper a year later, ending with a reprint of New Jersey native Joyce Kilmer’s famous poem, “Trees.” Incidentally, and perhaps not coincidentally, Kilmer was a World War I veteran, and the tree Macron gave to our nation comes from a French World War I battle site where thousands of American troops died.

A newspaper editor and politician, Julius Sterling Morton created Arbor Day in 1885 in Nebraska City, a beautiful area in southeast Nebraska, near the Kansas and Missouri borders.

Morton was from Michigan and the relatively open terrain here jarred him. He wanted more trees: there was even some belief at the time that more trees could change the climate, though to the best of my knowledge that has never been proven.

Morton’s reasoning was both sentimental and equalizing, since even the poorest homeowner could plant a tree. Trees are not limited to the top one percent.

Back when I wrote that aforementioned story, I said Morton found the landscape too barren and wanted to do something about it.

Upon reading that, my Iowa-born husband groaned and said, “There ARE trees here, you know.” An apparent stereotype of the Great Plains is that it’s a vast, treeless void; an exaggeration likely fueled by the uninitiated, like me, and by movie depictions of the Western frontier.

Still, author and Nebraska native Willa Cather, who loved her state, wrote this in her book, “My Antonia.”

“Trees were so rare in that country and they had to make such a hard fight to grow, that we used to feel anxious about them, and visit them as if they were persons. It must have been the scarcity of detail in that tawny landscape that made detail so precious.”

I think most of us have similar feelings. It’s innate. Public sentiment runs high for nature. That’s why campgrounds were born. And Shade Tree commissions, zoning boards and tree boards (one in my city of Bellevue).

And the NIMBY (Not in My Back Yard), a description for people who supposedly don’t mind construction or even that trees were torn down to build their own house, but don’t want to see any further deforestation.

I dote on my beloved gingko and tulip trees out back, as well as a beautiful peach tree on our front lawn that luckily survived a massive tornado last June. The tornado ripped off half of the tree, then swarms of Japanese beetles destroyed nearly all the fruit in July.

I thank Morton and the state of Nebraska for this cool holiday. I like that it falls near Earth Day, when, hopefully, the world’s consciousness has already been piqued green.

The Trump administration needs more ecological stimulus, and our planet can use anything that helps reduce our carbon footprint. The 4½-foot European sessile oak is a great first step.

Trees

I think that I shall never see

A poem lovely as a tree

A tree whose hungry mouth is prest

Upon the earth’s sweet flowing breast.

A tree that looks at God all day,

And lifts her leafy arms to pray

A tree that may in summer wear,

A nest of robins in her hair.

Upon whose bosom snow has lain

Who intimately lives with rain;

Poems are made by fools like me,

But only God can make a tree.



— Joyce Kilmer