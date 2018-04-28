Trumplandia: April 21 — 28, 2018

Hunka, Hunka Burning Love Edition

"if there's any love lost between President Trump and President Macron… you can't tell from their body language… " – @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/JmdMRLax2P — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) April 24, 2018

Are You Lonesome Tonight?

The week of our Trump — Apr. 21, 2018: Wading through the standard fare in the ongoing cluster-fuck that has been the Trump presidency we found one recurring theme that is irrefutable — Donald Trump is a super needy guy who requires almost constant love and adulation.

Yeah, look past the scowling face that looks like cheap piece of orange Naugahyde, his T-Rex-like tiny hands, the many mean-spirited Twitter-based insults and the endless flow of lies, lies and more lies, and you’ll find a lonely guy who really just wants a little touch.

Be it from porn stars, Playboy playmates, pageant contestants, any of his three wives, his children, family, “yes-men,” his platoon of B-rate attorneys or heads of state, Donnie Douche Bag is just a hunka, hunka burnin’ love.

This week, the horny head of state tried to get all grabby with the FLOTUS, overstayed his interview on his beloved “Fox & Friends” and got some face time with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but nothing topped the awkward handshakes and “grab-assing” he got in with, the very “perfect” French President Emmanuel Macron.

Known as the “Trump Whisperer,” Macron and Psycho Don could barely keep their hands off of one another from the time the French leader landed at a military base outside of D.C.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, came over the pond to discuss policy and to obviously get a little love American style with the Trumps, who the first couple of France had entertained in the “City of Light” shortly after his inauguration last year.

What followed was days of wine and roses that haven’t been seen in these parts since Bill and Monica played hide the cigar almost two decades ago.

The Macrons landed at the nation’s capital on April 23 and participated in a tree planting ceremony on the White House South Lawn.

Before long, they were shuttled off by Marine One helicopter for a double date with the first couple at the Mount Vernon residence of the nation’s first president, George Washington.

Designed by French native Pierre L’Enfant, the Macrons were given an aerial tour of the historic Virginia city before posing for pictures and eventually boarding golf carts and transporting themselves to Washington’s plantation house for dinner.

Declared “really fantastic,” the allies dined on Dover sole, pasta with lemon ricotta and enjoined a dessert of chocolate soufflé and cherry vanilla ice cream.

Trump, whose first year in office will be mostly remembered for the investigation into possible ties to Russian interference in the 2016 election, was the first president in almost a century to not receive a foreign leader for a state visit.

The next day, Macron returned to the White House with all the proper hoopla of an allied leader.

“President Trump Calls the U.S.-France Relationship ‘Unbreakable.’ History Shows He’s Right.” https://t.co/L0gT4rvaJO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2018

Nearly 500 members of the military and a 21-gun salute highlighted the event and a red carpet was rolled out for our French friends. Later, Macron toured the Oval Office and was a guest at a State Department luncheon hosted by Vice President Mike Pence.

It was during this visit that the ever gauche American president publicly trumpeted his friendship with the 40-year-old Macron, which he termed “very special.”

He then leaned over and brushed a bit of dander from the French president’s shoulder, then minutes later was back to bristling at reporters who were still asking “stupid question” about whether he would consider pardoning his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, should he face jail time.

In the evening, Macron was the guest of honor dinner in the State Dining Room with a performance by the Washington National Opera.

Despite the pomp and circumstance, the blissful tryst wasn’t built to last.

On April 25, Macron delivered a fiery speech to Congress that urged the U.S to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, not dismantle the Iranian nuclear deal, and abandon the isolationist rhetoric that has been a hallmark of Trump’s foreign policy.

“The United States is the one who invented this multilateralism,” Macron said. “You are the one who has to help now to preserve and reinvent it.”

A Little Less Conversation

This week the president suffered two public blows when both his personal attorney and the White House physician vanished from the public eye with little less than a peep.

On April 25, Cohen, known as Trump’s “fixer,” filed papers that asserted his Fifth Amendment rights against incriminating himself in a civil court lawsuit filed by porn star Stormy Daniels.

Ironically, Daniels aka Stephanie Clifford, aka Peggy Peterson, filed a lawsuit to void an agreement that saw Cohen pay her $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged affair she claims she had with then-businessman Donald Trump in 2006. Cohen paid Daniels just prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has, depending on the day, denied knowing Daniels and denied the affair or knowledge of Cohen’s payment allegedly on his behalf.

In an unexpected twist, while appearing on the television show “Fox & Friends,” Mr. Stable Genius acknowledged for the first time that Cohen represented him in the $130,000 transaction. Almost simultaneously, Trump contradicted his earlier statement and backed off of his relation with the barrister, who he stated “barely” represented him.

Cohen’s New York City office, home, safe deposit box and hotel room were raided by the FBI earlier this month. On April 26, federal investigators confiscated 16 old cell phones that belonged to Cohen over the years.

Cohen is pleading for Fifth Amendment protection while in the midst of an ongoing federal investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller looking into Russian collusion and interference with the last presidential election.

U.S. District Judge S. James Otero agreed to delay the Daniels civil lawsuit for three months, as the federal probe into Cohen’s ties to the president and questions about his Russian ties are further investigated.

The stay on the civil matter involving Daniels’ move to remove her gag order will essentially silence Cohen from testifying in proceedings, with another hearing set for July 27.

On April 26, Dr. Ronny Jackson, Trump’s nominee to run the Department Veteran Affairs (VA) withdrew his name from consideration after a firestorm of accusations that ranged from the longtime White House physician doling out prescription meds with no patient history, to him drinking on the job and crashing a government vehicle during a going away party.

Jackson has vehemently denied the allegations that surfaced earlier this month. He was questioned on April 24 on Capitol Hill.

Democratic Sen. John Tester of Montana alleged that Jackson drank alcohol while on duty and that he handed out prescription medications to people without specific ailments.

The former Navy admiral is a U.S. Naval physician assigned to the White House. He replaced Obama-era appointee David Shulkin, who was fired by Trump on March 28.

After the firing, Trump named Jackson, who had no experience running a governmental agency and had famously given the president an extraordinary bill of good health despite his appearance of being grossly overweight.

Trump said the allegations against Jackson were false, but a day earlier said he would not blame the Navy physician if he chose to walk away from the post before confirmation. He later said Jackson’s withdrawal was due to political chicanery by Democrats who were attempting to destroy him.

A Cane and a High Starched Collar

After months of preparations, @POTUS and I are looking forward to hosting our first State Dinner with France! Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to make this visit a success. 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/j7fKmUhISJ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 23, 2018

During the months of talk about The Donald’s other alleged playmates, Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels, the First Lady of the United States has been mum.

Cuckolded by alleged mistresses, Mrs. Trump waited for her big moment and seized it during the state dinner for the first couple of France.

Melania Trump is said to have worked over the last few months creating a special menu that featured a French-inspired rack of spring lamb, goat cheese gateau nectarine tart.

Held on April 24, the State Dining Room was decorated with white and gold tableware with elegant floral centerpieces. More than 1,000 cherry blossom branches were used to stage the event. Although the beautiful evening set forth by Lady Melania basked in sweetness and light, it certainly had some dark undertones.

Tuxedos and lavish gowns were the order of the evening, with our former lingerie model First Lady looking shimmery in a Chanel dress with sequins and crystals.

Excessive and exclusive to a certain class of people, the Trump’s first state dinner was held for only 130 guests that included House Speaker Paul Ryan, Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary State nominee Mike Pompeo, 21st Century Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch and Apple CEO Tim Cook, a Trump opponent who attended with Lisa Jackson, Obama-era EPA Chief, but no Democratic members of Congress.

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended not inviting no Democratic members of Congress or the press, which has been customary.

Sanders said the White House talks to congressional Democrats all the time, “we don’t have to have dinner with them to have conversations with them,” she said.

Citing Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, who was in attendance, Sanders suggested that the event was bipartisan with a wide range of attendees from all backgrounds.