In Trump’s America, chaplain forced out for defending the poor

Last week, the Rev. Patrick Conroy, a Jesuit priest and chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives, was forced to resign or be fired by Speaker Paul Ryan. The speaker had previously admonished Conroy for “playing politics” in his prayers, specifically for mentioning the poor in a prayer before tax-cut legislation was considered.

Just to recap, the legislation gave huge tax cuts to upper income taxpayers while saddling the national debt with an additional $1 trillion in obligations.

The offending prayer was that “the institutions and structures of our great nation guarantee the opportunities that have allowed some to achieve great success, while others continue to struggle.” He prayed that lawmakers “guarantee that there are not winners and losers under new tax laws, but benefits balanced and shared by all Americans.”

You noticed. Here are a few of your comments:

“It’s worth pausing to reflect on where we are as a nation when a chaplain gets fired for defending the poor.”

“This is a part of a bigger pattern of the normalization of attacks on, and cruelty towards, marginalized communities, people with disabilities and women in the era of (Donald) Trump.”

“I believe there’s even more ugliness to this move. If you follow Fr. James Martin (writer and editor of the Jesuit magazine America), he’s been covering this story quite a bit. The Protestants in Congress would like a “family man,” which is a decisively anti-Catholic and misogynistic comment. My take on this is this move is because Ryan and company didn’t like the way they felt after listening to the Jesuit father speak. It’s easier to dump the father than change their politics.”

“If we fail to change in November, then all will be lost. The evil, yes that’s a strong word that comes from the choir boys like Ryan and his followers is like none that I have ever experienced in my 65 years.”

“This is the new American Christianity, and prevailing attitudes like these are among the many, many reasons why I am no longer a Christian.”

“If the Catholic chaplain appointed by Republican leadership was too ‘liberal’ for Paul Ryan, just wait until he meets Jesus.”

“I cannot imagine how the evangelicals will spin this to justify continuing their votes. Ryan really wants to go out with a bang. GOD I hate him.”

“What boggles my mind is that the same values Paul Ryan depended upon growing up are the ones that he is out to destroy.”

“Absolutely not shocked by this. I have been saying for the longest time now that I don’t see how Ryan can receive communion, knowing how he craps all over Jesus’ teachings concerning the poor. Clearly he just fires anyone who contradicts his selfish ways so he doesn’t have to listen to his conscience.”

“Have we lost our right to pray in America? Outrage over this!”

“It seems that Ryan was out to justify the firing by implying the chaplain violated church/state separation. That boggles my mind.”

“Seem pretty clear that Paul Ryan would have fired Jesus. This strange breed of Christian conservative has managed to purge Jesus as a heretic.”

“He may have heard some confessions, while on the job, that Ryan is nervous about.”

“The GOP claims Christian moral high ground, yet defies Jesus’ actual teachings.”

“The GOP doesn’t like certain parts of the Bible. Shocking.”

“It goes to show that Fake Christianity is the drug of choice to go with the Fake Potentate.”

“Our government is currently being led by a fascist cult masquerading as Christians and patriots.”

“I’m utterly disgusted that prayers for social justice are condemned by the very people whose leadership should bring about improvements in our social justice fabric. This is so wrong. Vote them out and bring Conroy back. We need more of him and fewer of them.”

“Ryan is no more Christian than my cat. Actually, I take that back. My cat shares her food and bed, so she’s the better Christian.”

“I think if anyone in this administration likes you, you need to take a serious look at your choices in life. I would consider being hated by anyone in Trump’s circle to be a badge of honor. I try to live my life in such a way that people like Paul Ryan will consider me the enemy. That’s how I know I’m doing something right.”