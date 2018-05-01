After ‘fire and fury,’ Nobel for Trump would be a mockery

In a historic moment, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in met in the Demilitarized Zone last week. It was the first time since the Korean War ended in 1953 that a North Korean leader had set foot in South Korea.

The two leaders smiled, joked and shook hands. They embraced, planted a tree and talked alone for more than 30 minutes.

The world was told that they talked unification and denuclearization in a closed-door meeting and signed the “Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification.”

Already, Republicans are claiming the Nobel Peace Prize for Donald Trump.

Rep. Luke Messer (R-Ind.) is pressing colleagues to support Trump for the prestigious award. Messer says it would recognize Trump for his role in the talks, and the ever swayable Sen. Lindsey Graham asked rhetorically, “What happened? Donald Trump convinced North Korea and China he was serious about bringing about change. We’re not there yet, but if this happens, President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.”

That the nutty GOP Congress would want Psycho Donald to get the credit isn’t surprising. The party really needs a big win.

But just what was Trump’s role in the talks?

Other than consistently deriding and belittling Kim, Trump has had no face-to-face with the volatile leader. In speaking about Moon and South Korea, Trump consistently berates our ally for not paying us to protect them.

“Mentally deranged,” “bereft of reason,” “madman on the loose” are just a few of the things the two world leaders, Trump and Kim, have said during their very public war of digital words.

Trump’s notion of peace?

“They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” he said of North Korea, a nation with 25 million men, women and children.

Barack Obama won the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize “for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.” The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited Obama’s promotion of nuclear nonproliferation and a “new climate” in international relations, especially in reaching out to the Muslim world.

To equate anything Psycho Donald has said or done as bringing about this historic meeting as deserving of such an honor is ignorance of the highest caliber.

The Nobel is “awarded to the person who in the preceding year “shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”

It’s hard to find anything in the requirements that remotely qualifies Trump for the award.

But, you never know.