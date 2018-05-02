False nomination suggests Trump for Nobel Prize, John Barron suspected

OSLO, Norway — John Barron is wanted for questioning in an investigation of a forged nomination of Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize for the second year in a row, authorities say.

Olav Njolstad, director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, says the same person may be responsible for both forged nominations. The perpetrator pretended to be someone in the secret nominating committee. The forgery has been forwarded to Norwegian police and the FBI for investigation, since the nomination came from the United States.

A person using the name of Barron surfaced in 1984 when he called Forbes magazine, said Jonathon Greenberg, an investigative reporter who worked for Forbes at the time. Greenberg helped to compile the Forbes 400, a listing of the United States’ richest people.

Greenberg wrote an article for the Washington Post in April describing how Barron tried to convince him that most of the real estate holdings of Fred Trump, father of Donald Trump, had been consolidated under Donald’s name, making him richer by five times the $200 million that Forbes had estimated his worth to be.

The name was a “go-to alias when (Trump) was under scrutiny, in need of a tough front man or otherwise wanting to convey a message without attaching his own name to it,” the Post reported. Barron would be introduced as a spokesperson for Trump.

Later, gossip and society columnists in the New York tabloids routinely received calls from Barron, placing Trump fast and loose in the nightclub scene. Other editors said they received information from a John Miller, also said to be a spokesman. Trump also used the name David Dennison in a non-disclosure agreement with the porn actress Stormy Daniels.

John Barron even has a Wikipedia listing as a pseudonym for Trump. “Some New York editors recalled that calls from Barron were at points so common that they became a recurring joke on the city desk.”

Trump later named his fifth child from his third wife Barron.

On April 28, South Korean President Moon Jae-in was so grateful that Trump would not escalate the war with North Korea that he suggested Trump receive the Nobel award and Trump seemed delighted and surprised at the idea. It’s not known if Moon received a call from Barron or Miller. Or even Dennison.

The Nobel Prize was first offered in 1901. Nominations must meet a set of criteria, and are often members of national governments, university professors and heads of state.

Over the past 10 years, Nobel Peace Prize winners have included Malala Yousafzai in 2014, who had been attacked by the Taliban after campaigning for girls’ education in Pakistan; Liu Xiaobo in 2010, the Chinese dissident who was imprisoned by China at the time he was awarded the prize, and President Obama in 2009.

Obama is one of four U.S. presidents who have been awarded the prize. The others were Jimmy Carter, Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson. It’s widely speculated that Trump will attempt to earn the prize, since Obama received it.