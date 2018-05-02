Trump’s lies are his disease

Another day, another lawyer for Donald Trump.

By now you’ve heard of the last powerhouse lawyer to join Trump’s defense team, and I’ll ignore this one’s name just like I ignored the last two or three powerhouse lawyers who lasted for a day or two. Trump is a notoriously bad client. He stiffs legal counsel literally and figuratively — he won’t take direction, and he doesn’t pay his bill.

Most Americans won’t make in a year what this latest lawyer costs for a retainer.

But the main reason for the turnover is that Trump lies. Lies just for the heck of lying. Lies in the fact of undisputed fact. Lies about the lies he tells. Even his lawyers and supporters acknowledge you can’t keep Trump from lying, and that’s why they will risk a constitutional crisis to protect him from meeting under oath with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

This one greedy, selfish, vain, volatile man would rather risk spinning the nation into political chaos than account for his accused actions, and he’s got a fresh team of hired legal guns to help him do it. Not to mention the 76 percent of Republican voters willing to throw the Constitution out with the bath water rather than admit our president acts like a baby with bad gas.

Overall, this month’s NBC poll shows an overwhelming majority of Democrats, or 94 percent, and 76 percent of independents believe the president tells the truth only some of the time or even less frequently. A majority of Americans overall — 61 percent — think Trump regularly has trouble telling the truth.

He lies.

Consider me naïve, but I considered truth-telling to be a prerequisite for the job of president. The old line goes that all presidents lie, or spin as it’s now known, but Trump can’t even seem to tell the truth about something as obvious as his weight.

This week alone it was confirmed that Trump is not the Adonis-like figure of male physical perfection that two medical doctors claimed, perhaps violating their medical ethics. Anyone who watched former President Bill Clinton jogging down to the Little Rock, Ark., McDonald’s — as I did when Clinton was governor — knew he and the burger had more than a casual relationship. But at least Clinton owned up to it.

Clinton, by the way, also had trust issues, but analysts agree that while many Americans did not believe the White House spin on his personal life, Americans believed that Clinton acted in the best interest of the nation. More recently, Hillary Clinton had trust issues that led to her loss in the 2016 presidential election. Ironically, her record of public service did not merit the level of distrust that Trump fabricated as campaign rhetoric.

He lies. And so do they.

They are members of the Republican Congress who told you they would work for the good of the nation. Turns out they are working for that myth of the Heartland, where all men are hardworking and all women are pure examples of their Christian faith.

And it is a myth. Since Trump has been president, the Republican majority has increased the national debt, given massive tax cuts to the upper 5 percent and decreased the odds that a family has good, affordable health care. The GOP has supported Trump even as he campaigns against the U.S. Justice Department and specifically, the FBI. Trump minions have also undermined environmental protection, pardon the pun, for supporting the dirty coal and mining interests.

Until Republican politicians act to contain Trump lies the nation can’t move forward. Which is exactly what Vladimir Putin was hoping for.