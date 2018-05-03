Is that you, Dr. Bornstein, or is it Dr. WTF????

EDITOR’S NOTE: The decrepit staff here at The Shinbone Star needs constant medical monitoring, and that’s why we have our own staff physician. When she’s not snapping the latex on recalcitrant reporters, our Deconstructing Doctor can also write when needed.

Am I the only one wondering what Donald Trump’s personal doctor is doing back in the news? Where’s he been all this time? We last heard from him when his infamous 2015 letter touting the soon-to-be president’s remarkable health was released. Was it no wonder that he considered Trump “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency?” As if this doctor was somehow an expert on the health and well-being of every president that ever existed. Such sweeping generalizations don’t exist in doctor world. I know, because I am one.

Put simply, doctors don’t talk like that and we don’t write letters like that.

I am not saying that doctors don’t write or say or do stupid things, but we know the power of words. We know the power of the medical record. It is drilled into our brains from the beginning of our training. The chart isn’t just about the patient, it is for the lawyers, it is to cover our asses. Everything a doctor says or does should be painstakingly documented because it could come back to help or haunt us. We live and die by our words.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, is claiming that Trump dictated his own letter and then he signed it. He’s also claiming that Trump’s flunkies “stole” his medical records without a signed consent, but according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, that’s “standard operating procedure.”

From the beginning, the letter was sloppy. The salutation began with, “To Whom My Concern,” instead of the proper “To Whom It May Concern.” It seems very Trumpian to begin a salutation to someone else by referring to “My.” A doctor would perhaps write, Dear Colleague, Dear Sir or Madam, or To Whom It May Concern.

The letter referred to Trump’s test results and blood pressure as being “astonishingly excellent.” I may be inclined to say a doctor may think that a patient’s vitals were “excellent” because we are so used to seeing patients on the verge of crashing and burning, but we would never write that. The results and vitals would speak for themselves. A doctor would not need to elaborate or give a professional opinion about the “greatness” of someone’s blood pressure.

In my 14 years in the medical field, I have never, ever, not even once referred to my patient’s “extraordinary” “physical strength and stamina.” It just doesn’t happen. Ever. Why would I? Such an evaluation would be inappropriate for a bio on a dating app, much less in a medical record.

I find it concerning that a physician would let a patient dictate a letter on his own behalf. It crosses a boundary of professionalism by allowing the patient to monopolize the doctor-patient relationship. The doctor has a responsibility to protect those boundaries. A doctor that can be manipulated by fame, fortune, and the whims of a wealthy patient isn’t anything new, but it isn’t any less dangerous.

I don’t suspect that the letter signed by Bornstein — who just happens to be a gastroenterologist, a physician who spends lots of time looking inside assholes — is hiding anything sinister. Trump is probably healthy, but he shouldn’t be the one saying it, his doctor should.

More alarmingly, Bornstein told reporters he prescribed a hair-growth drug, Propecia, for Trump. He also admitted that he treated Trump for rosacea. Bornstein then said that providing private medical information about the president “certainly was not a breach of medical trust to tell somebody they take Propecia to grow their hair. What’s the matter with that?” Unfortunately, for Bornstein, he’s wrong.

HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, standardizes the expectations of medical record privacy by physicians, pharmacists, nurses and insurance companies. By law, doctors cannot provide information about a patient — including their illnesses or medications — without their consent. Violations to HIPAA can range from hundreds of dollars to tens of thousands of dollars, or even jail time.

I’m no lawyer, but it looks like Bornstein stepped in a heaping pile of something he normally sees on the other end of a scope.