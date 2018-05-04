Gun worshipers genuflect in Big D while the rest of us duck and cover

We’re expecting more than 70,000 Americans, many of them gun-totin,’ to attend this year’s convention of the National Rifle Association this week here in Dallas.

Registration was yesterday and I was expecting a 101-gun salute, but it didn’t happen.

That would have commemorated the number of lives sacrificed across the country since the last meeting of the group that seems to have America’s elected leaders thoroughly and completely in its pocket. Since the last NRA convention, the nation has seen a sniper attack at a country music concert in Las Vegas (58 dead, hundreds injured), a gunman at a church service in Sutherland Springs, Texas (26 dead), and another at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (17 dead). We haven’t room to mention events where “only” a few were killed by a deranged gun nut.

That’s not sulfur that you smell. It’s cordite.

Hundreds of vendors have flocked to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center to hawk their products. I have called it Murderpalooza, but I guess that’s unfair. There are also training and advocacy events, concerts and a meeting of the NRA membership. There are events for women and events for children.

NRA leaders missed a bet when they failed to stage a re-enactment of the Kent State massacre. Today is the 48th anniversary of that Second Amendment assault on the First Amendment, but “[The NRA convention is] still the premier Second Amendment celebration in the United States,” NRA spokesman Jason Brown told The Texas Tribune.

Don’t shoot

The highlight of today’s agenda is a speech by The Current President (TCP) who’s scheduled to lie to the NRA’s Institute for Legal Action. It will be the fourth year in a row he’s been at the gathering; he’ll likely be introduced by The Current Vice President. Thank god for the Secret Service; the venue will become a gun-free zone while they’re there.

No one asked TCP to get rid of his security detail as he famously asked Hillary Clinton to do during the 2016 presidential campaign.

It’s educational to note that the NRA spent more than any other outside group on TCP’s 2016 election campaign, although it’s unknown how that figure will stack up once the full accounting of Russian money funneled to the NRA is complete.

NRA money does not come without strings as you might imagine.

Two weeks after the Parkland shooting, TCP called for new gun legislation and pointed out that lawmakers are afraid of the NRA. “[The NRA has] great power over you people. They have less power over me,” he lied.

Then he held a closed-door meeting with NRA leaders and backed off his criticism. In Texas, we call that “crawfishing.” The Republican-controlled Congress has followed his lead and has yet to approve new gun control bills.

Singin’ songs and a-carryin’ signs

Opponents of the NRA and proponents for stricter gun-control laws will be outside the event. Their plans include protests, advocacy training events of their own and a die-in.

Many Americans are familiar with dying and citizens of Dallas are no different. A few days ago we buried a Dallas police officer fatally shot by a shoplifting suspect. Less than two years ago five Dallas and Dallas Area Rapid Transit police officers were killed when a gunman opened fire on officers protecting a protest against police killing unarmed black men. That tragedy occurred not far from where the NRA is meeting.

Freeloaders

But Dallas is welcoming this event and, as a strong believer in the First Amendment, I believe that it should. Footing the bill for the NRA meeting is something I don’t much believe in.

Dallas Morning News columnist Robert Wilonsky reported awhile back that the cost of renting the convention center for an event the size and length of NRA meeting would normally come to about $410,000. The NRA will get a nearly free ride.

The city of Dallas has given the group a discount of more than $22,000, and $387,000 or so was covered by a public improvement district funded by hotel revenue. So the government (Dallas) will pay folks to come to town and rail at the government’s supposed plan to take their weapons. Nice!

Big spenders

On the other hand, convention and visitors bureau officials told Wilonsky that convention attendees are likely to spend more than $42.5 million while in town. I don’t know if that’s with or without the gun show loophole.