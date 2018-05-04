Round and round we go, and where it stops, nobody knows

Seems that Psycho Donald Trump is a male nymphomaniac — he just can’t stop spreading his legs for beautiful women. Sad.

Both Psycho and his latest mouthpiece, Rudy Giuliani, confirmed that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen entered into a nondisclosure agreement with porn star Stormy Daniels, something Trump called “very common among celebrities and people of wealth.”

Trump wrote, “. . . despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll (sic) in this transaction. 5:00 AM – May 3, 2018.”

For the longest time, Donnie was clinging to the claim that he didn’t even know Stormy Daniels. But then that darned photo surfaced showing the two of them hugging, forcing him to change his story to say he was unaware of any $130,000 payment to try and keep her quiet about a sexual romp. Just to be clear, that was $130,000 to keep quiet about sex that never occurred, according to Donnie.

Is it really “very common” for the rich and famous, or just common for Donnie to pay that much money for NOT having sex? Makes me wonder how many non-disclosures HE’S signed. I imagine a lot of women who woke up in bed with Donnie were so mortified later that they’d pay plenty to keep HIM silent.

The phenomenal thing about Psycho and Stephanie Clifford — aka Stormy Waters, aka Stormy, aka Stormy Daniels, aka Peggy Peterson — is that she says she got laid and got paid, while he says he didn’t prostitute himself and paid her not to have sex.

Huh?

But just when we thought we were beginning to get a handle on Donnie’s mind-bending version of events, Loose Cannon Rudy fires a short round with a new twist, saying Trump knew all about the payment and even reimbursed Cohen.

After Rudy’s hand grenade rolled into Trump legal and press team bunker and exploded, Huckster Sanders emerged, her eyeshadow looking even darker from exposure to the blast. She tap danced around the questions from reporters, but her equilibrium seemed a bit off.

As for Donnie, he’s already throwing Rudy under the bus, saying he’s so new to the team that he simply hadn’t had time to get his facts straight before mouthing off to Sean Hannity. In a neat pirouette, Psycho then said he never told reporters aboard Air Force One that he didn’t know anything about a payment to Daniels, even though everyone has already seen the videotape of him saying just that.

However he spins it, Americans have just about had enough.

“It’s about time that our public officials started telling us the truth,” said one former Trump adviser who remains close to the White House. “There is nobody in America who didn’t think the president had the affair with the porn star. I doubt there’s anybody in America who didn’t think the president had Michael Cohen pay off the porn star.”

One White House official texted a string of emojis to a reporter, including a tiny container of popcorn. It was a good idea, because viewers of this national fiasco are gonna need to supersize their popcorn buckets and have a supply of adult beverages at hand.