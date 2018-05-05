Trumplandia: Apr. 28 — May 5, 2018

Fun And Games Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 42% — up from 38% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 51% — up from 47% last week

Twister!!

The week of our Trump — Apr. 28, 2018: President Donald J. Trump spent much of this past week unrepentantly thumbing his orange beak at the rule of law and the American people while confirming an adage that says when you’re wealthy, life is one big game where none of the rules apply,

For fat cats like Psycho Don, everything we hold near and dear can be gamed and he spent this week playing a verbal game of Twister that involved the Special Counsel’s Russian investigation and a scandal that he just can’t seem to put to bed.

By this point, the orange menace of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has gamed the election laws, the rules surrounding foreign policy, those regarding fidelity in his marriage, his health, the tax laws, the ethics rules that govern making money from his position as president, and still had time to get in multiple rounds of golf.

Without the use of a nifty spinner, Trump and his newly added dark Sith — Rudy Giuliani, contradicted a lie the president told people last month about paying off a former paramour, then contradicted the contradiction only to later say that he’d never changed his position.

By the end, the media and the entire White House, including spokeswoman Sarah “the Huckster” Sanders were tied up in knots trying to untangle how much money the president paid or didn’t pay a porn star to not talk about the sex he says he didn’t have with her.

In the latest chapter of the Stormy Daniels saga or “Naked Twister the Reality Show,” it was announced on April 30 that the adult film star had filed a lawsuit against her former spank buddy, now the President of the United States, charging him with defamation.

The lawsuit stated that Trump, in a recent tweet, dismissed a composite sketch of a man who allegedly threatened her for challenging him several years ago. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said in 2011 a man approached she and her young daughter outside of Las Vegas health club.

Daniels and her attorney Michael Avenatti produced the sketch back on April 17 along with a $100,000 reward and a tip link: IDthethug@gmail.com. Trump tweeted the picture to be a “total con job” and further mocked his accuser for attempting to run a confidence game on the media.

Daniels’ lawsuit claimed that the assertion by the president was disparaging and will go all over the world and heighten security risks for her. She has received death threats since challenging the validity of a nondisclosure agreement she signed after an alleaged 2006 tryst with Trump.

The White House has offered no specific response to that lawsuit, however, they were hardly silent on related fronts.

On May 2, we were forced to watch a newly minted member of Team Trump — Rudy Giuliani — join the Sean Hannity talk show on Fox and drop a bombshell, saying the president actually did know about the $130,000 his attorney paid to Daniels in the fall of 2016.

The disclosure caught Hannity off-guard and began hours of speculation over why America’s Mayor appeared to blow up the central strategy of the president’s defense against Daniels’ claims.

You may remember that Twitter Thumbs Trump had explained the payment away while aboard Air Force One as he was preparing to leave an April 5 an event in West Virginia. In addition, Orange-Wan Kenobi said he was unaware that Cohen had paid hush money to Daniels and also claimed he didn’t know where his personal attorney would have derived such a wad of cash.

That story flew for roughly days before the FBI moved on Trump confidante Michael Cohen’s offices like a bitch, plunging Donnie’s “fixer” into legal jeopardy and tying the president’s tighty-whiteys in a bunch.

By the morning of May 3, Rudy was twisting the narrative again during a visit to “Fox & Friends,” saying that his previous surprise was actually a well-calculated maneuver to get in front of information that was found when the FBI searched Cohen’s hotel room, house, New York office and home.

As media analysts contorted to understand Trump’s position, Lyin’ Ass Sarah Huckabee Sanders was left holding the bag. As has become her trademark, she sneered, growled and fibbed her way out of every question posed about Giuliani, who she characterized as a private citizen and not a part of the White House.

By the end of the presser, Sanders admitted she only learned that Trump was aware of the payment to Cohen like all the rest of us, on Hannity, and also admitted she only “presents the best facts from the information she is given.”

Shuffling the Deck

On May 1, it appeared that questions meant for a possible Trump interview with Mueller were leaked to the press. The 49 questions, which were the subject of a New York Times article, appeared to quiz Trump on everything from possible Russian collusion to the explanation for firing former FBI Director James Comey.

Not surprisingly, Trump tweeted his outrage and continued to categorize the probe into Russian interference as a witch hunt.

White House spokesman Raj Shah later called the “leak” troubling and attacked the Mueller probe as having “gone too far afield.”

The president’s outrage seemed to vanish after media reports suggested the “leak” may have come from inside the White House itself and that the Donald’s outrage was nothing but an act.

Speculation suggested that Trump or someone in the White House might have concocted the leak, and the media questioned whether the questions were nothing more than those prepared for the president months ago in preparation for a potential meeting with Mueller.

A little “obstructiony” and desperate in its application, the possible faux leak appeared to open another front in the battle against the Russia probe and the White House battle against its own Department of Justice, FBI and the investigation by the special counsel.

The next day, Ty Cobb, the mustachioed White House attorney with the task of intermediary between the president and the Mueller probe, announced he would be leaving his post by the end of May. The legal team that already had added Giuliani last week, and then announced that former Bill Clinton impeachment attorney Emmet Flood would be joining, too.

Trump has been rebuilding his legal team since lead attorney John Dowd resigned in late March. The New York Times met with the White House around that time and after it published reports about changes to Trump’s legal team, the president vigorously derided them as more “fake news.”

Trump appears to be becoming more aggressive as prepares for a possible showdown with Mueller.

Hello/Goodbye

We earlier referenced the exit of the White House legal counsel and his ornate mustache, but it would be irresponsible to forget that Cobb was not the only change in staff at the White House this week.

On May 2, Trump visited the State Department for the swearing-in of his second Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The former director of the CIA , Pompeo said he expects the State Department to “get its swagger” back and expects to continue the push to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Pompeo replaced former ExxonMobile CEO Rex Tillerson, who was fired via Twitter in March. He will be famously remembered for allegedly calling the president a “fucking moron,” something he denied.

Also, Thomas Homan, the acting director for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) resigned his post on April 30. The architect of the aggressive tactics the agency has employed since Trump took office, Homan was expected to have a tough time being confirmed as director.

In addition, two top officials with the Environmental Protection Agency, Pasquale Perrotta and Albert Kelly, announced their retirement on May 2, also prior to an anticipated hearings before a congressional panel. Also known as “Nino,” Perrotta may have been a target of the ongoing investigation of EPA chief Scott Pruitt’s spending on security. Kelly is a former Oklahoma banker who ran the EPA’s Superfund program. He was hired by Pruitt after federal regulators banned him from the banking business for life. Congressional Democrats have asked for an investigation of Kelly’s reported loans to Pruitt while both were in Oklahoma.

Finally, Jennifer Pena, a military doctor assigned to the White House and specifically to Vice President Mike Pence, tendered her resignation yesterday. Pena was among those who accused former White House physician and Veterans Administration nominee Ronny Jackson of misconduct, claiming to Politico that he violated the privacy of second lady Karen Pence by sharing information on a medical issue with White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Pence was made aware of the resignation yesterday according to the report.