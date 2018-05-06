Kakistocracy Is a Word With a New, and More Exact, Definition

As a former copy editor, I love words. I can’t spell them a lot of the time (thank goodness for spell-check), but a while back “kakistocracy” gave me pause. It means: A government run by idiots and incompetents. Simple as that.

It was such a great word that I called my twin sons to tell them about it. They are both freshmen at different colleges now. I made them write “kakistocracy” and spell it back to me. It’s something we’ve done since they were young. Me giving them a word, then making them use it three times in a sentence throughout the day. It wasn’t a popular game; they had particular problems with the word “cutlery.” In this day and age, I ask them to text me back the word instead.

But let me back up. Last month, I tried to fool my boys with an April Fools’ Day joke. I’ve done it every year since they could communicate down to my level (their being higher sentient beings of course.) But I’ve made a few mistakes over the years.

I’ve messed up on April Fools’ Day by giving them false hopes and dreams. One year, when we were in a pretty big financial crisis, I opened breakfast on April 1 with, “You won’t believe it, but I won the lottery!” They jumped out of their chairs and hollered and danced and said “Yippee!” Then I had to say, “April Fools!” They were crestfallen. Bad mom moment.

Another year I did another stupid “fools’ day,” thing: “We don’t have anything for breakfast so we’re going to have this leftover piece of meat from last night.” They were troopers and flopped down to eat it until I said, “April Fools!” and brought out pancakes.

It came to me that it’s really quite difficult to come up with a good April Fools’ Day joke. You don’t want to disappoint by raising hopes because that’s a bummer when it doesn’t become true. (Like winning the lottery, or imminent impeachment of the sitting president?) You don’t want to bring it down because that distresses the receiver. (“I have cancer!” or “we just got evicted!”) Just kidding! April Fools!

So this year I concocted a great scheme. I called my son Gabe at Sonoma State University in California. His phone rang and Gabe answered:

“Hi, Mom, Happy April Fools’ Day!”

Darn. He was onto me. This time I was the one crestfallen. He said, “I KNEW when you were calling that this would be an April Fools’ joke,” he said.

Then I called Sam, the first son (by an hour) at a different college. I told him:

“Sam, I have something to say to you that you might not want to hear. But you have to know now. I have become a Trump supporter.”

There was a pause.

“What did you say?” he asked. He seemed to be still in slumber. But it could have been just stupor.

“I have become a Trump supporter and, even if you don’t agree with me, I want you to support me,” I said.

“Why?” he said, loudly, now fully either awake or alert. “I would never ever expect you of all people to support Trump! You? Why?”

So I said that I thought Trump had the good of the country at heart, and that I had decided to support him to make our country all it could be, that undocumented immigrants needed to be sent home, that his friends aren’t really friends because they were originally Mexicans, that his friends Mateo and Gabby who came here when they couldn’t even walk yet will have to go back (who cares that they don’t even speak Spanish), and because even though this was their country once, it’s ours now because we took Mexico’s territory by force, and even though we lost the Alamo in the fight, we now revere Davy Crockett. Yes, his friends who help with your homework from those other countries might have to go back to “countries of origin” and that we needed to build a wall to keep the “beaners” out of the country, and that I had sent Trump money.

“You sent him MONEY?” Sam said, even more fully alert. “How much?”

“I sent him $100,” I said.

“Mom,” he said, trying to stay calm. “You have lost your mind.”

I told Sam I had something else to tell him. He braced himself.

“What?” he asked.

“April Fools!”

After a pause, and I could hear Sam breathe a recognizable sigh of disgust at himself and relief for me.

“You got me,” he said. “I didn’t think you would ever be able to get me again. I should have known.”

“Why?” I asked.

“Because I just wrote an essay on ‘kakistocracy,’ ” he said.