After Parkland, young and old unite in protesting the NRA

Mostly in the shadow of Dallas City Hall, two generations of gun attack victims were together on Saturday just up the street from the annual convention of the National Rifle Association.

The catalyst for youth and adults who want to do something about the proliferation of automatic weapons in the U.S. was, of course, the latest massacre of students in the supposed safe place of their high school. The catalyst for the people inside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center was, everybody oughta have a gun!

The Current President (TCP) came down on the side of the gun group, whose members consider it to be a patriotic organization, but who have the look of a front for gun manufacturers looking to keep moving product. They seemed to carry on their convention unmoved by the trucks rolling past the convention and scrolling the pictures of schoolkids gunned down while at their studies.

At the City Hall rally, supporters of the Rally4Reform made up a smaller crowd but they were not short on things to say.

Kim Russell, of Brooklyn., N.Y., was shot in a robbery in 1999 in Georgia. She implored the rallygoers to keep pressure on the politicians who take NRA money, and on the NRA itself.

“The fact is that we have different ideas about our safety,” she said. “But the NRA doesn’t care about safety. Their website proclaims that they’re ‘America’s longest-standing civil rights organization,’ but we know that that’s not true. Their reason for being is to sell guns.

“And to do that they look at movements like this and they want to intimidate the unarmed, and the survivors. We won’t really be safe until we’re free from the NRA and the corporate gun lobby.”

Standing in the crowd was an older man, with longish gray hair and an American flag held in the crook of his arm. He was there to quietly offer support, and for a good reason.

Larry Colvin, a civil engineer by training, was in a deed-and-record room at the Tarrant County Courthouse in July1992 when George Ott opened fire on court administrators, killing two and wounding three. As you might expect, it has stayed with him all these years just how close he came to becoming a name in a news story.

But the events and aftermath of Feb. 14 is what compelled him to drive the 50 miles.

“Parkland really radicalized me,” Colvin said. “And it radicalized me more that the kids who survived that attack were so well-spoken and organized. Of course, then they were attacked as ‘crisis actors,’ and other things, so I knew that they had hit a nerve. I had to come here today [from Weatherford] in order to support them and to stand in opposition to the NRA.”

Colvin sounded like a man who had done his homework, and who had just had enough of gun violence. As a child, he saw a 6-year-old cousin fatally shoot a 9-year-old playmate. Later, a friend committed suicide. And when he saw the carnage in the Fort Worth courthouse, he had had enough.

“I was internally critical of the NRA all those years, but I never did anything. A friend of mine and I were camping in the desert in Arizona one time, and we ran into three kids out there camping as well. They were students at Columbine who were out in the desert trying to get away from what they had seen at school (where 12 students and a teacher were killed and 21 were injured in a 1999 attack by classmates).”

Colvin did some research, and wound up studying the March for Our Lives website before deciding they might be worthy of his backing.

“They impressed me with the mission statement on their website,” he said. “They had five points, and there’s nothing radical about them.”

March for Our Lives’ advocates:

Fund gun violence research and gun violence prevention/intervention programs. Eliminate absurd restrictions on ATF. Universal background checks. High-capacity magazine ban. Limit firing power on the streets.

“The NRA is against every one of those things, of course,” Colvin said, “but if somehow we were to get just two or three of those things, then I really believe the NRA members would come back a year later and see that those measures really didn’t affect them at all.

“Look, I’ve got skin in the game here. I hope we can get something done.”