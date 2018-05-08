McCain dying to diss Trump

It’s the ultimate sign of disrespect, from the grave, to ban Donald Trump from attending your funeral.

But that’s exactly what Arizona six-term Sen. John McCain is planning, according to friends. Instead, Trump’s most essential nemesis and his betters, the former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, will eulogize at McCain’s funeral, to be held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Let’s put this in perspective: An American war hero and lifetime public servant is telling the world that Trump does not have the moral authority to even attend his funeral. In his final hours, he’s calling the president of the United States a fraud.

And somewhere, the late Barbara Bush is cheering him on. The former first lady didn’t want Trump at her funeral either. At this rate, the only Republican to welcome Trump at their final public moment is Trump toady Sen. Devin Nunes. Vice President Mike Pence is good to go — for now. Pence has been up to some toady behavior himself lately, such as selling his hypocritical soul in a speech before the National Rifle Association.

McCain, 81, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer about a year ago. He has recorded his summary beliefs in a new book “The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights and Other Appreciations,” to be released May 22.

McCain and Trump have been in pitched battle since 2015, when McCain called Trump out for labeling Mexican immigrants “rapists” and then said the remark “fired up the crazies.” (Hillary Clinton later rightly pegged them as a “basket of deplorables.”) Trump then asked voters to turn McCain out of office and dismissed him as a war hero, even though the former Navy pilot spent more than five years in the notorious North Vietnamese prison camp called the Hanoi Hilton. “He’s not a war hero,” Trump said. “I like people who weren’t captured.”

In his book, McCain seems to close out his fight with Trump, writing that the 45th president “seems uninterested in the moral character of world leaders and their regimes” and that “flattery secures his friendship, criticism his enmity.”

“His reaction to unflattering news stories, calling them ‘fake news’ whether they’re credible or not, is copied by autocrats who want to discredit and control a free press,” he writes. “He has declined to distinguish the actions of our government from the crimes of despotic ones. He has showered with praise some of the world’s worst tyrants.”

It’s likely Trump will tweet some kind of response to McCain’s assessment of his moral vacuum. Perhaps after he stops tweeting about the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live” that featured Stormy Daniels as herself. Or after he comes down from the ceiling about his own NRA speech at a Dallas arena “packed to the rafters.” Or threatening former personal lawyer Michael Cohen about flipping. Or warning China it could face a trade war. Or basking in the new friendship of rapper Kanye West. Or . . . blah blah blah.