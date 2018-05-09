A wrap on the NRA’s latest festival of blood

Manuel Oliver is an artist whose son, Joaquin, was among the victims in the Parkland High School massacre. He has become a noted critic of the NRA, the nation’s gun laws and the cowardice of American politicians who won’t stand up to the gun-rights organization and it’s payoffs — uh, campaign contributions.

The Shinbone Star quoted Oliver after Saturday’s Rally4Reform, held at Dallas City Hall. Here are a few more of his remarks:

“Since the shootings,” he said, as he worked on the latest of his murals calling under the “We Demand A Change” theme. “I have a new life mission. It’s not about art. It’s about activism.”

He proceeded to call out The Current President (TCP) for his kowtowing to the NRA and its message of barbarism.

“He was impressed with the NRA’s support. There were two rooms of people – us and them – after the killings. [TCP] was in the wrong room. “We should all note that since February 14 (date of the shootings at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School), we haven’t heard him talk about even one of the victims. None. It would have been nice to hear someone from the White House say something about those who lost their lives. “So my wife and I are inviting [The Current President] to our home. We’ll talk, and I’ll let him spend five minutes in Joaquin’s empty room. I’ll show him around Parkland, and we can sit down and brainstorm some ideas. We’re open.”

He then repeated the invitation in Spanish.

3 Davids fighting Goliath

Among the organizations involved in the Rally4Reform:

Change The Ref (CTR), A 501 c-3 organization formed “to empower our Future Leaders.” Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, modeled along the lines of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, was created to demand action from state and federal lawmakers, companies and educational institutions to establish common-sense gun reforms. The Rally4Reform was organized by StudentsMarch.org, a national rally in partnership with student groups and like-minded organizations and activists.

(Ahem) Bullet points

When I got off the DART train several blocks from the site, the first thing I heard was helicopters. As many as three were overhead while I was at the rally,

The first activist I encountered, a block from the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, was a guy who offered me a flyer, asking me to “Help defend persecuted Christians.”

StudentsMarch.org seemed to be doing well with its T-shirt sales, but not necessarily as well Bake America Gr EAT Again. But everybody’s gotta eat, you know? (The chocolate chip cookies were really good.)

Finally, we should all understand why the Second Amendment needs to be suspended when The Current President and Vice President are in the building. But wouldn’t it be nice if we had the same protections they do? That doesn’t seem so awful to me.