Trump downplays Nobel Prize bid, claims only to want whirled peas

Donald Trump feigned humility again on Wednesday when asked during a Cabinet meeting if he should receive the Nobel Peace Prize, a performance worthy of the Razzie Award for worst supporting actor he won in 1991.

“Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it,” Trump lied. “The prize I want is victory for the world . . . that’s the only prize I want.”

If ever there was an unselfish, magnanimous, unassuming statesman on the global political stage, it ain’t Trump. But his lizard brain is predictable. As surely as former President Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Prize, Trump is determined to have one, too. In fact, Obama was almost embarrassed to receive the award so early in his presidential term. Trump won’t have that problem.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to those who have “done the most of the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses,” notes the prize committee.

In terms of humanitarian causes, however, Trump is, uh, human. Some of the things he’s best known for don’t fit so neatly under the cause of world peace. After all, he’s a populist “America First” president who wants to close national borders to people fleeing drug cartels and poverty from South and Central America. If he had his way, all immigrants would be wealthy, tech savvy Norwegians. Wealthy, tech savvy Norwegians with a taste for pro wrestling.

To start, there are the verbal lashings he gave North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, or as he called him, Little Rocket Man, or in one slight, a sick puppy: “Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely,” he said. With the threat of nuclear war growing, he said he would unleash “fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

And then consider Trump’s international relations with African nations and Haiti. “Why do we need more Haitians, take them out” of the United States, he said. “Why do we want all these people from ‘shithole countries’ coming here?”

Of course, Trump began his candidacy by labeling Mexican immigrants as criminals and rapists. He falsely reported riots by immigrants in Sweden, incorrectly alleged radical Muslim “no-go” zones where even police won’t travel in Great Britain and declared Brussels to be a “hellhole” because of Muslim immigration.

Of course, he wanted to ban all people from Muslim countries from traveling in the U.S. The courts have mostly told him he can’t do that, a little technicality having to do with the U.S. Constitution.

Last year Trump chastised European members of NATO for not spending enough on joint defense and lectured them on taking advantage of U.S. taxpayers. He even threatened that the United States might not back them up in a regional conflict.

More recently, he threatened a global trade war.

And just this year Trump ended special immigrations for people from six countries marked by violence or natural disasters. About 437,000 people from Sudan, Nicaragua, Honduras, Haiti, El Salvador and Nepal have been told to go home or seek legal residency in other ways.

On May 2, some of Trump’s more ardent sycophants in Congress sent a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee formally nominating him for the prize.

The nomination was spearheaded by Indiana Rep. Luke Messer, who is in a GOP primary battle for a Senate seat and could use Trump’s support. Signatories to the letter were other congressmen seeking to keep their contested seat or a higher office: Rep. Marsha Blackburn and Rep. Diane Black, both of Tennessee; Rep. Evan Jenkins of West Virginia; Rep. Jim Renacci of Ohio; and Rep. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota.

They will swear that Trump has “done the most of the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”

They are your congressmen at work. Only, they’re not working for you.

If I were to bet on anything (besides horses, baseball and casino tables) I might bet Trump will get that Nobel Prize. And when he does, he will cheapen and despoil it, like he did the presidency.