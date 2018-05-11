Giuliani has jumped the shark

Where I was reared, there’s an old sayin’, “The guilty dog always barks the loudest.” Another goes, “The more you stir s**t, the worse it stinks.”

Rudy Giuliani would do well to be reminded of such sage advice.

As one of Psycho Don’s newest mouthpieces, he can’t seem not to embarrass and implicate The Donald in more and more nefarious poop. Stormy Daniels’ hush money has grown from a rumor to a full blown Category Mo’ Fo’, after Rudy jumped into the fray, mouth first.

Regarding the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, which Psycho says never/maybe happened, Rudy blurted to a conservative Donnie mouthpiece, “Which, I mean, is going to turn out to be perfectly legal. That money was not campaign money. Sorry, I’m giving you a fact now that you don’t know. It’s not campaign money. No campaign finance violation.” He blathered further, “They funneled* the money through a law firm, and the president repaid it.”

*Note to Donald’s lawyer, this is not a good word choice.

Giuliani thinks the worst of the Stormy times are over, saying, “We don’t hear anything, see anything, see any documents that contradict what we’ve said. Some of the recollection is a little hazy because it came during a very busy period. But, I mean, on both sides it’s pretty clear. They may have a little differences here and there but nothing important.” Hmm. Guess $130,000 hush money is chump change.

With The Donald duckin’, dodgin’, and denyin’, he hires Rudy to Q-T everything Russian. Did we miss something — was Stormy Daniels having sex with Russians?

His legal tactics or strategy or whatever the hell it is, has been filled with “Oh, s**t, why the hell did he say that?” moments.

Donald has gone from denying he ever knew Stormy Daniels, porn star and someone available for a one-night stand, to oops, forgot about that photo of me hugging her, to finally admitting that his lawyer Michael Cohen paid $130,000 for her silence.

Then Rudy goes on television and says Trump had reimbursed Cohen for that payment, meaning that Trump knew where the money for the payment came from, even though Don has denied everything. WTF?

About the Russia thing, ditzy Giuliani said Trump is still hoping for a negotiated settlement with Special Counsel Robert Mueller that leads to a face-to-face meeting, “I think the president would like that.” (Hell, Mueller would drool over that moment.)

Don’s legal team has been told by Mueller he could “compel*” the president to testify before a grand jury via a subpoena.

*Note to legal team, excellent word choice.

Rudy claims Psycho can ignore a subpoena because “he’s too busy.” Says the 45th will take a 5th. Rudy obviously slept through that class in law school. Gonzo Giuliani said he would use the president’s North Korea negotiations to claim that the president was too busy to answer questions.

White House sources say Don was less than pleased (read pissed) at Giuliani’s refusing to rule out him pleading the Fifth Amendment, a moment which has since played on a near-constant loop on cable television.

No one is supposed to be more famous than Psycho Don nor get more news air time. Dumb Rudy is a giant step over the orange line. That’s a fatal blunder.

Sources say Trump passed Giuliani over for the high-profile role of Secretary of State, a job Rudy drooled over, because he thought he wasn’t as sharp as he used to be.

“This stuff with Trump is a continuation of Rudy’s descent into wackiness,” a former top City Hall aide to Giuliani says. “He always had sort of the wild side.”

“During the transition, Donald Trump told both Joe (Scarborough) and me that Giuliani was a little out of it, was kind of losing it and would fall asleep — it’s what he told us,” Mika Brzezinski said on “Morning Joe.”

Just to clean up the huge brush fires Tootie Rudy ignited, The Donald delivered an impromptu interview to reporters while shouting above the noise of his nearby helicopter. Trump stated, twice, that “Rudy is a great guy but he started a day ago,” and “he’ll get his facts straight.”

Begs the question, “How can anyone get “facts straight” when even the client can’t decide what the “facts” are?