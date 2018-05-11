The ‘Trump Effect’ cheapens and corrupts everything it touches

Everything Donald Trump touches is corrupted, cheapened or despoiled, and that includes the people who associate themselves with him. Titans of industry like Rex Tillerson, military standouts like former Gen. John Kelly and Republican Party regulars like Reince Priebus are given false words of praise, then denigrated, chewed up and spit out.

This week it’s the former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani. Some small part of Trump’s lizard brain knew that Giuliani, in his age and professional decline, would be good for a distraction, then could be discarded.

And just yesterday a White House communications staffer named Kelly Sadler made an unfortunate remark about Sen. John McCain’s objection to the nominee for the CIA. “It doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway,” she said. McCain, 81, has an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Sadler had not been fired or resigned by the time this was put to bed, but the White House faces a dilemma. How do you tell an aide that kind of remark is unprofessional and crass, when she was just making the kind of remark her boss is known for?

Three more tales of sordid Trump influence:

Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Judiciary Committee head, showed his impatience with older members of the U.S. Supreme Court this week, urging them to retire now so he can push a nominee through the system before the midterm elections. Trump still starts his list of highlights while in office with the nomination of Justice Neil Gorsuch. Grassley wants to please Trump.

“I just hope that if there is going to be a nominee, I hope it’s now or within two or three weeks, because we’ve got to get this done before the election,” he told a conservative radio host. “So my message to any one of the nine Supreme Court justices, if you’re thinking about quitting this year, do it yesterday.”

Grassley forgot — senility maybe? — he was born the same year as the oldest justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Both were born in 1933. She is just six months older than Grassley.

I hope there’s going to be a new senator heading Judiciary, so if you are a doddering old fool considering retirement, I hope you do it before the midterms.

Here’s another impatient Donald Trump administration official.

“It’s been about a year since (Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s) investigation began,” Vice President Mike Pence told NBC News. “I think it’s time to wrap it up. And I would very respectfully encourage the special counsel and his team to bring their work to completion.”

Pence said the very same thing that Trump has said every day since Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Pence knew Trump would be watching the interview.

Translation: Please dear God let this investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential elections wrap up before Mueller’s team remembers I was head of the Trump transition. I swear, I never had dinner alone with Michael Cohen. Or Paul Manafort. Or Mike Flynn.

History will not be kind to House Speaker Paul Ryan.

From the day some wag inserted a picture of Ryan under “invertebrates” in Wikipedia, it was apparent he would be remembered for his cowardice regarding any issue opposed by Trump. This time the issue is immigration. Ryan has blocked immigration-related bills from discussion on the floor, but some members are revolting and gathering signatures to override the speaker.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida filed a discharge petition Wednesday that if signed by a majority of House members, would force a vote on protections for young, undocumented immigrants. Think DACA, but under a different name. Ryan is desperately afraid to risk another for-it against-it debacle with a president who is famously fickle. And Ryan knows Trump wants to shut down all immigration across U.S.-Mexico border.

Ryan announced in April he would not seek re-election and will step down after the midterm elections. “I’d like to think I’ve done my part, my little part in history,” Ryan said.

You know you’re a loser when House members long for the glory days of Speaker John Boehner. Or even Newt Gingrich. So much for the “Trump Effect.”