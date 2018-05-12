Trumplandia: May 5 — 12, 2018

Slush Fund Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 42% — same as last week

Rasmussen Poll: 49% — down from 51% last week

The week of our Trump — May 5, 2018: In a week where “Donnie the deal maker” finally got her done, deals for the release of three American prisoners from North Korean jails and a date and site for a summit with the Hermit Kingdom were overshadowed by those pulled off by his self-described “fixer” beginning in 2016.

At 3 a.m. on the morning of May 10, former prisoners King Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim, all detained on spy charges in North Korea, arrived at Joint Base Andrews.

Greeted by our ray of orange sunshine along with the FLOTUS, the three thanked the U.S. president, who returned the favor by giving a hearty “thank you” to the ”Lil Rocket Man,” who had imprisoned them since 2015.

Later that day, Trump announced plans to compare button sizes with North Korean dictator in a planned summit on June 12 in Singapore that would include the U.S. and South Korea.

But faster than you could say: “brain-freeze,” the early morning glee was snowed under by a blizzard of media about a slush fund that embattled Trump attorney Michael Cohen had set up to pay porn star Stormy Daniels, and about several mega corporations that looked to gain favor with the new White House by hook or by crook.

Early news about payments to shell corporation Essential Consultants LLC, came on May 6 when the adult film star’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, appeared on the ABC Sunday morning news magazine “This Week With George Stephanopoulos.”

During the segment, the always intensely provocative Avenatti initially pointed out that the $130,000 that was paid to his client came from the fund, which was allegedly set up by Cohen in 2016 to pay Daniels in exchange for her silence on an alleged affair she had with Trump back in 2006.

Avenatti also linked the fund to investment firm Columbus Nova, which he said had links to Renova Group, a business owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. Avernatti said the firm appeared to have deposited $500,000 in the Cohen account and also had deals with fellow Trump attorney Marc Kasowitz, in recent years.

Company spokesmen said the funds were sent to Cohen for “unspecified investment consulting.”

Cohen has been described as Trump’s personal attorney as well as someone who, as Trump himself said last month on “Fox & Friends,” performed “a percentage of my overall legal work, a tiny, tiny, little fraction.”

By May 8, Avenatti upped the ante and disclosed that Korea Aerospace Industries as well as several domestic firms including AT&T and Novartis had made payments to the fund. The cagey attorney speculated on where the estimated $4.4 million in the fund ended up and what the firms expected in return.

According to the document, AT&T paid Cohen as much as $600,000 starting in 2016 “for insights” into how the Trump White House worked.

AT&T has sought an $85.4 billion merger with Time-Warner, which has openly been opposed by the president and challenged by the Justice Department in a lawsuit. The merger is expected to be decided next month.

Meanwhile Novartis, the Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, also voiced interesting reasons why it paid into Cohen’s fund.

According to an NBC report, Cohen reached out to the drug giant after Trump’s election victory with a promise that he could provide access to the president. Novartis officials told NBC that the drug giant inked a one-year, $1.2 million deal with Cohen, but realized by March of 2017 he could not provide access that would give the company insight into how The Donald would change federal healthcare.

The official was also quoted as admitting the company worried that not completing the contract with Cohen could have an adverse effect on its image in the White House, so it continued to pay Cohen $100,000-a-month until February.

Avenatti did not disclose how he obtained Cohen’s bank statements, but was later criticized by Cohen’s attorneys who said the feisty attorney had disclose false information involving the other men named “Michael Cohen.”

Avenatti admitted to errors on some of the disclosures, but on various television news programs estimated his information was about 93 percent correct.

Prior to press, Robert Quinn, a lobbyist for AT&T stepped down and the firm’s Executive Officer Randall Stephenson called hiring the embattled Cohen “a mistake.”

Trump attorney and spokesman Rudy Giuliani said in a May 11 interview in the Huffington Post stated that the deal, which has been held up by the Justice Department, was in fact torpedo by Le Grand Orange himself. “The president denied the merger,” said the former mayor of New York City. “They didn’t get the result they wanted.”

And Iran, Iran so Far Away

On May 8, our Toddler-in-Chief surprised almost no one by defying our allies and pulling the United States out of the 2015 accord with Iran that lifted sanctions in exchange for limits on Iran’s nuclear program.

The stable genius said that despite being backed by nations around the world, the Obama-era agreement would not prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon. He promised more sanctions against Iran and countries doing business with Iran.

Psycho Don mused that the current nuclear plan may allow inspections of nuclear missile sites now, but would expire in the next decade, and Trump is concerned Iran would then resume its nuclear weapons program.

Trump, who opposed the deal since his campaign and called the international accord, “a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made,” said that if had been allowed to stand, it would have led to a nuclear arms race in the region.

The exit of the United States throws a wrench in billions of dollars of investments in Iran by European companies. Oil has climbed to its highest price since 2014,

Of course days after Trump’s decision military skirmishes broke out between Iran and Israel, with rocket volleys in and out of Syria.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who recently celebrated Arbor Day with the Trumps at the White House, had used his time in D.C. to lobby America to remain in the agreement.

Former President Barack Obama said Trump’s exit from the accord was “a serious mistake.”

#BeBest?

Thank you to all who attended yesterday’s launch of #BeBest. I will continue focusing on ways to help children be their best selves. Please visit https://t.co/npPChhBGPT to learn more! pic.twitter.com/dMsSJHgMBs — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 8, 2018

First Lady Melania Trump, meanwhile, kicked off the work week on May 7 when she unveiled her new campaign aimed at helping children with self-esteem issues — “Be Best.”

The official ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House hit on themes of anti-bullying and empowerment, children’s well-being, social media usage and the fight against opioid addiction.

The event received a “Trumpian” seal of approval with an official proclamation from The Donald that declared May 7, 2018 as “Be Best” day.

It was a feel-good moment for the first couple, with El Presidente attempting to cop a hug, then a kiss, a feel, anything — from Lady Melania as the two stood at the dais.

As part of the comprehensive rollout, Mrs. Trump unveiled a snazzy logo that gave the feel of a school art project and also introduced an accompanying digital booklet that offers lessons to help youngsters act thoughtfully and kindly.

However, the devil was in the details.

In true Trump fashion, Melania returned to her borrowing ways, appearing to have reached out again to the Obamas for a little inspiration. The brand new booklet bears a striking resemblance to a 2014 Federal Trade Commission (FTC) pamphlet titled: “Net Cetera – Chatting with Kids About Being Online.”

In fact, they are almost identical, except the new one had a little work done.

The website initially described the learning aid was a pamphlet “by Mrs. Trump,” however it was later updated to state: “Parents, click here to read ‘Talking with Kids about Being Online,” a FTC booklet promoted by FLOTUS.

It wasn’t the first time the FLOTUS borrowed from her predecessor. The former lingerie model was mocked for apparently lifting a portion of her speech at the Republican National Convention in July 2016 from a speech by Michelle Obama.

This time around, the First Lady’s communication director, Stephanie Grisham, followed the lead of her ultimate boss by blaming the media for pointing out the “mistake.”

In her statement, Grisham said the “opposition media” chose to focus on the issue with the booklet rather than revel in the First Lady’s “strong speech that was met with a standing ovation.”

Grisham said Mrs. Trump agreed to add the “Be Best branding” to the older booklet in an effort to use her platform for good. Grisham said the move was done to help the FTC distribute the four-year-old learning aid. There was no comment from Grisham on why the pamphlet was originally billed as written and created by the FLOTUS.