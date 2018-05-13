Trump will lie, cheat and steal to get the Nobel Peace Prize

No candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize has ever self-promoted — until Donald “Psycho” Trump.

When some ignorant reporter asked if he thought he deserved the award, his stomach-wrenching reply was: “Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it. The prize I want is victory for the world.”

Give us a fucking break.

Barack Obama got one so Psycho Don has to have one, which would be the greatest ever, natch.

ConRight Republicans are gushing that their boy is a shoo-in.

Muck-brained, neck-bearded Re-thug-licans, Trumpkined, homophobic, come to mind when listening to these duped bastards. But, saying things like this wouldn’t be mature, so — never mind.

According to Alfred Nobel’s will, the peace prize shall be awarded to the person who in the preceding year has “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”

Nobel’s will further states that the prize is to be awarded by a committee of five people chosen by the Norwegian Parliament.

One doesn’t just get nominated, voted on and declared winner. It’s a long, secret process of investigation. The statutes of the Nobel Foundation do not allow information about the nomination, consideration or investigation relating to the prize to be made public for at least 50 years after the award.

Note that the statute says, “the person who in the preceding year,” that means LAST year, 2017, Donnie huggers.

“… done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations …” Just how does a toad who referred to “shithole countries” fit in to the mix?

“ … the holding and promotion of peace congresses.” Holding is a key word here. You ain’t done nothin’ yet, Fat Donnie. In your case, talk is cheap and often a lie.

Dumping the Iranian nuke deal sure as hell isn’t “promoting peace,” Don. But, it certainly made you feel good to piss on another Barack Obama accomplishment, didn’t it? Dickhead. Ooops, I wasn’t being mature there. Never mind.

It’s true that in the past, the award has gone to some real disgusting, vile human beings. Henry Kissinger comes to the forefront. His worldview, leaked State Department cable noted: “The illegal we do immediately. The unconstitutional takes a little longer.”

Geir Lundestad, secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in 2006, said, “The greatest omission in our 106-year history is undoubtedly that Mahatma Gandhi never received the Nobel Peace prize. Gandhi could do without the Nobel Peace prize, whether Nobel committee can do without Gandhi is the question”

Allowing a vile, racist, homophobic, war monger, narcissistic, sadistic, pathological liar like Trump to receive an award that Gandhi didn’t would be beyond vulgar.

The only distinction Donald J. Trump deserves is having his yuge ass kicked out the White House door.