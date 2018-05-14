Shades of Trump University, corruption extends into Ed Department

Every now and then a character as corrupt as Michael Cohen, who served for years as Donald Trump’s fixer, bouncer and cleanup man, reminds us that the businessman president is a con artist with his finger in all the pies.

Americans got a window into this kind of immoral and illegal — if not illegal, it should be — behavior when we learned Cohen apparently shook down big companies for millions in exchange for insider information on Trump’s administration. And then there’s the deal with the Mother Russia-owned subsidiary of an oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin that also traded money for inside influence.

That’s just the obvious. Unfortunately, evidence suggests that Trump’s corruption extends deep into the federal government and in fact thrives at the Education Department.

Remember Trump University? (It’s also known as the Trump Wealth Institute — give me a break, he’s telling you what it was founded for.) Trump U was an unaccredited, for-profit college that supposedly taught students how to get rich through Trump-like real estate schemes. Several class actions against Trump U were filed in federal court and it was found guilty of defrauding students with misleading marketing and aggressive sales tactics, all worthy of the Trump name.

Trump settled (“I never settle”) for $25 million.

If we know anything about Trump, it is that he is petty and harbors grudges forever. You have to believe that Trump is behind Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ move to disband the team that investigates abuses by for-profit companies. This has effectively killed such investigations, including the one at Trump University and the DeVry Institute.

A for-profit abuse team was formed under, you guessed it, the Obama Administration, after the scandal at Corinthian Colleges. The college was accused of predatory practices and fraud for misrepresenting benefits, job-placement rates and program offerings.

This comes at a time when for-profit college tuition has risen 129 percent since 1988, and student loan debt is crippling young adults.

Aaron Ament, who helped create the team under President Barack Obama, said the goal was to protect students. “Unfortunately, Secretary DeVos seems to think the colleges need protection from their students,” he said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has tried to block or delay a number of new Trump-era Education setbacks. She is no fan of DeVos.

“Secretary DeVos has filled the department with for-profit college hacks who only care about making sham schools rich and shutting down investigations into fraud,” Warren said.

In other words, it’s business as usual in the Trump Administration. And Trump has his revenge for Trump University. Your student loans, and your kids’ student loans, are rife for the picking of corruption, too.