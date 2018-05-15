Pastor says Jews and Muslims are hellbound, so Trump sends him to Jerusalem

Only Donald Trump would send an anti-Semitic evangelical preacher who is on record as saying “Jews and Muslims are going to hell” to lead a prayer for the new United States Embassy in Jerusalem.

Sigh. Here we go again.

Dear Donald,

Religion is fundamental to the ongoing war between Israeli Jews and the Sunni-Islam Palestinians, who happened to be living on the ground where the Allies deposited Holocaust survivors of World War II. Your man in Jerusalem on Monday, Dallas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress, has been accused by almost everyone of bigotry, xenophobia, religious intolerance and/or leading a cult. Jerusalem is home to the holiest sites in Judaism, Islam and Christianity — so everybody needs to share, okay?

Sincerely, The World

Jeffress is on record as saying things like “you can’t be saved by being a Jew.” He doesn’t care for Muslims, either — he said Islam is a “false religion” and “inspired by Satan.”

“God sends good people to hell,” he said in a 2010 lecture. “Not only do religions like Mormonism, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism — not only do they lead people away from God, they lead people to an eternity of separation from God in hell. You know Jesus was very clear: Hell is not only going to be populated by murderers, and drug dealers, and child dealers; Hell is going to be filled with good religious people who have rejected the truth of Christ.”

For good measure, he has also said President Barack Obama was paving the way for the Antichrist.

On Monday, Jeffress veered from the controversial stuff and stuck with the blandest thing he could say. “We come before you, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, thanking you for bringing us to this momentous occasion in the life of your people and in the history of our world.”

Which begs the question: Who are Abraham (often called the first Jew), Isaac and Jacob, if not Jews? And didn’t you say the Jews are going to hell? Informed of the controversy back home over his appearance in Jerusalem, Jeffress later dug in with this tweet:

“Historic Christianity has taught for 2,000 years that salvation is through faith in Christ alone. The fact that I, along with tens of millions of evangelical Christians around the world, continue to espouse that belief, is neither bigoted nor newsworthy.” — Dr. Robert Jeffress

In the daily media briefing back home Monday, Raj Shah, the White House deputy press secretary, swore cross-my-heart-and-hope-to-die he did not know who invited Jeffress to attend. Nor did he take credit for sending a so-called failed real estate salesman and shoe salesman — Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump — to represent Trump at the opening. That’s right, Kushner still doesn’t have a security clearance but he’s in Jerusalem representing the flag and pretty much ensuring enmity between Jews and Palestinians for years to come.

Shah also did not address why Ivanka and Jared chose to receive a blessing from Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzah Yosef, who referred to black people as monkeys during a sermon this year. For the record, Trump may not have invited him.

Some other religious nut job was there, too. Zionist John Hagee with Christians United for Israel gave the benediction at the ceremony. Hagee once said Adolph Hitler was sent by God to force the Jews to return to their native land. (It wasn’t well received by Jews.)

Sen. John McCain, at the time a Republican presidential candidate, rebuked the statement and refused his endorsement.

But then, Trump never heard an endorsement he didn’t like or an evangelical he couldn’t bamboozle. McCain showed him up, again. He always will, and pssst, you’re not invited to his funeral.