Dear fence sitters:

You voted for Donald Trump, but now you’re not so sure. The absence of a moral code in the Oval Office, the bald-faced lies, the name-calling, threats of war, slavish flattery for dictators and the general chaos that greets each day, often from an early morning tweet, is wearing on the soul.

It’s okay. You can rejoin the majority of Americans who think Trump is the most corrupt president since Ulysses S. Grant. Quitting Trump doesn’t make you a quitter, it makes you smart. And beginning on Nov. 6, you can do something about it.

We understand you feel overlooked, ignored. But you wanted to “shake up government,” not be aligned with the “fine people” that run anti-Nazi protesters down with an automobile in the streets of Charlottesville.

You wanted to pare down excess regulation, but not let coal companies flush waste down mountain streams in West Virginia. You wanted better management of federal wildlands, but not to sell off parks and natural heritage areas to strip miners.

You thought you wanted to eliminate Obamacare, but discovered the lack of administration planning would mean millions of your neighbors — maybe even you and your family — could be stripped of health care insurance when a trip to the emergency room costs thousands of dollars out of pocket.

You opened your heart and your homeland to young adults who were brought to the United States when they were children, who had faithfully reported to immigration officials, had jobs and were enrolled in school. You don’t want to see them snatched off the streets and sent back to a country they don’t know.

You want America’s crumbling roads and bridges repaired, not to waste billions of dollars on an ineffective wall on our nation’s southern border when border crossings are at a 20-year low.

You honor and appreciate the bonds created between nations that have suffered millions of casualties in a pair of world wars, and feel honor bound to maintain that loyalty. You don’t want to engage in expensive trade wars that isolate the United States and make life more expensive for the average American.

You don’t want to see Trump flackies, like his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, shake down big companies for millions without a peep of objection from his boss.

You don’t want to ignore your religious and spiritual upbringing any more, trading your scruples away while this thrice-married, serial adulterer who pays off porn stars for a one-night stand, all for the sake of “policy.” Any pope or pastor that tells you God gives perks for “policy” is selling you short.

And you certainly don’t agree with the way Trump denigrated Sen. John McCain, the war hero who refused to leave the Hanoi Hilton in North Korea as long as his men were still held captive. And you don’t think that some low-level Trump’s aide should get away with denigrating this 81-year-old member of Congress, let alone someone with brain cancer.

Trump has entrenched himself in the White House and is becoming more authoritarian and nationalistic every day. That’s right, he’s a wannabe fascist, like the ones your father and grandfather fought against to preserve American democracy. The adults — H.R. McMaster, Rex Tillerson, Gary Cohn -– are gone. The inmates have taken over the asylum.

The Republican Party of Lincoln and Reagan is now the Party of Trump. Candidates vie to be Trumpier than Trump. The Tribe has shifted ideology, and it’s self-serving.

The narcissistic billionaire is laughing his huge ass off and getting richer every day from foreigners who stay at his hotels and golf courses. And he’s laughing at you.

If you’re not registered to vote, sign up. If you don’t want to go to the voting precincts, register for early voting. Just vote. America is better than this.