U.S Won’t Be Played, But Kim Jong-un Just Moved Goal Line

Suppose you were playing a sport where the fate of World peace depended on your victory, but your opponent kept changing the rules or moving the goal line?

Although he said he would not be played like past administrations, Psycho Don watched as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, not unexpectedly, used tactics this week that may foil Psycho Don’s bid for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Last week Donnie agreed to meet with Jong-un on June 12, 2018 in a summit of the Korean nations in Singapore – something no sitting U.S. president has ever accomplished.

The historical significance was not lost on the “stable genius,” who beamed at the prospect of being named recipient of the prize just last month during a rally in Washington, Michigan where it was chanted during another campaign style rally.

Prospects of the peace talks dimmed in the past several days when Kim said he was willing to cancel the historic denuclearization summit due to military maneuvers between the United States and South Korea.

Dubbed “Max Thunder,” the joint drills involve the air forces of both countries and is an annual event, which involves about 100 warplanes, including B-52 bombers and F-15K jets.

The annual show of air power began on May 14 and last until the 25th and is expected to strong arm North Korea into giving up its nuclear aspirations.

How really freaking ignorant is that?

In the world of international relations and politics, such a display comes across as a poke in the eye of an opponent with whom you are attempting to make a world-shattering peace deal.

North Korea canceled yesterday’s talks with South Korean officials due to the drills, less than 24 hours after agreeing to them.

Kim is also threatening to cancel the June meeting in Singapore which the Donald so badly wants and needs to stop his potential Nobel from slip-sliding away.

Trump and his top aides, including national security adviser, John Bolton, want the “complete verifiable irreversible denuclearization of North Korea, but people in hell want iced water, too.

NoKo indicated a less palatable sight would be the presence of Crazy John Bolton at The Donald’s elbow in the possible summit.

Bolton said in an interview with Fox News last month, the precedent for the North Korea negotiations should be Libya, which dismantled and sold its nuke works in 2004. He was undersecretary of state for arms control back then under W., when Libyan leader Moammar Gaddafi agreed to the disastrous deal which lifted severe sanctions on his country.

Seven years later Gaddafi was overthrown and brutally murdered by rebels backed by the U.S.

Seems like hardly a tempting example to dangle before Kim, whose regime once derided Bolton as “human scum.”

“We shed light on the quality of Bolton already in the past, and we do not hide a feeling of repugnance toward him,” said North Korea’s first vice minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kim Kye Gwan.

The reality is, there is no U.S. foreign policy with this disastrous administration and just like his adversary, the dictator of Pyongyang, the United States’ world policy rests in the unreliable brain of Donald Trump and a vanguard of twisted advisors.

As for the summit, we still don’t know if it will end up as just dust in the wind — along with Psycho Don’s anticipated prize.

We’ll see what happens.