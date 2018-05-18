Grab the Popcorn, it’s Movie Madness in Trumplandia

Who knew there was a shortage of Donald Trump propaganda in American culture?

If you thought FOX & Friends, Sean Hannity, Roseanne Barr and Sinclair Broadcasting had it all covered, you were wrong.

Alas, the one-third of the country that wags the dog and some opportunistic folks have stepped up to meet the demand for some Trump inspired cinema and it is definitely not rated G.

The mastermind of the Trump crack is Dallas Sonnier, a movie producer known for his art du jour: “Dragged Across Concrete” (2018) starring Mel Gibson, Don Johnson and Vince Vaughn. It’s a story about two overzealous cops who are suspended after beating a suspect, and must delve into the criminal underworld to get their due.

And then there’s: “Brawl in Cell Block 99” (2017) again starring the tone deaf Vince and Johnson. In this film, Vaughn portrays an out of luck mechanic who kills Mexican drug dealers to protect his wife from a forced abortion. Vaughn’s character has a cross tattooed on his skull and no patience for Latino fellow inmates: “Last time I checked, the colors of the flag weren’t red, white and burrito,” he tells another inmate before beating him to death in the prison yard.

But it was hard to beat the 2015 classic, “Bone Tomahawk,” starring a down-on-his-luck Kurt Russell. An outlaw leads a band of cannibalistic Troglodytes (must be Democrat Troglodytes) to a western town, where they kidnap the wife of Russell’s character. Despite being injured, he joins an aging deputy and a gunfighter in the rescue party. Chaos ensues.

Check your local Walmart bin for the DVD’s.

“Hollywood has occasionally targeted conservative moviegoers, releasing faith-based movies in specific neighborhoods or producing patriotic blockbusters such as ‘American Sniper,’” writes Erich Swartzel with the Wall Street Journal. “The difference is that Mr. Sonnier is betting a whole company on a strategy of finding consumers he says who are ‘outside the coasts,’ marrying ideology with opportunism.”

Sonnier is known for his “microbudgets,” which is an industry sleight-of-hand for saying his movies won’t be screened at Cannes. Since his screenwriting budget is so tight and plots so obviously targeted to the non-thinking Trump supporter, we at The Shinbone Star have a few other story lines he may feel free to run with.

We take “ideology with opportunism” to heart.

Mr. Nunes Goes to Washington: A farm boy with an agricultural degree beats the odds and is elected to represent his migrant-hating neighbors in Washington, where he saves the president from a damaging report. He then votes to send DACA kids back to from where their parents came.

Gunfight at the School Cafeteria: Confronted by a mentally ill white person, the hero whips out the AR-15 he carries in his backpack, assembles it in 15 seconds and saves his girlfriend, with whom he practices abstinence.

The Flying Klan: Modern day Ku Klux Klan members discover a mysterious wind lifts their robes and flies them to the nearest Confederate statue rally. Later they burn a cross in the front yard of Jeff Bezos.

Money Pit: A lovely immigrant fashion model famous for lesbian love scenes and nude poses on a bear rug in a private jet meets the love of her life and becomes an American citizen, and uses chain migration to bring her parents over from Eastern Europe.

The Invisible Man: A congressman grudgingly assumes the role of Speaker of the House of Representatives and disappears. He later resigns, but reappears on the Forbes list of Top 100 Richest People and saves himself millions through the tax deal he forged while in office.

To Russia With Love: A boy born in the squalor of Queens, N.Y. pulls himself up by his own bootstraps to become a real estate titan with the dream of opening a hotel and golf course in Moscow, eventually winning the love of the world’s richest czar.

Please feel free to add your own suggested movie story line in the comments.