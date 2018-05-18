“He said ‘Surprise’ and then he started shooting . . .”

When Parkland, Fla. high school students proclaimed that the February 2018 shooting at their school would be “the last mass shooting,” sadly, we knew it wouldn’t be true. After all this is America, where too many people love their guns more than the life of your child.

After another horrific school shooting today, this time in the small community of Santa Fe, Texas, the world watches as Americans again struggle with the cost of their once-great nation’s self-inflicted disease.

Today The Washington Post reported this stunning statistic: More people have been killed at U.S. schools this year than have been killed while serving in the military.

Let that sink in.

We at The Shinbone Star have one question: Why?