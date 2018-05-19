Trumplandia: May 12 — 19, 2018

Russian Probe One-Year Anniversary Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 43% — up from 42% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 50% — up from 49% last week

A Non-Stop Party

The week of our Trump — May 12, 2018: This week marked the one-year anniversary for Robert Mueller’s being appointed special prosecutor in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, but Team Trump was not exactly popping bubbly or handing out party favors to celebrate.

Marked by more subpoenas to the likes of Trump friend Roger Stone this week, the Mueller probe rolls on despite efforts to force its conclusion.

However, this week the fight to discredit the investigation ramped up with the president and his media pit bull Rudy Giuliani, through social media and television, casting doubt on the need for the investigation into possible Russian ties to his successful 2016 presidential campaign.

Appearing on Trump news source Fox & Friends on May 17, Giuliani called for the prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey for what he called spying on Trump’s campaign.

Comey was of course fired on May 9, 2017 as the investigation into possible Russian ties to the Trump campaign picked up steam, leading to the appointment of Mueller as special counsel.

Giuliani’s comments came on the heels of another Fox report from the National Review’s Andrew McCarthy, who also on May 17 stated the FBI had an “embedded informant” in the Trump campaign who was spying on the operation in an effort to tie Trump to Russia.

Despite all of the smoke and rhetoric from the Trump camp, the anniversary was also marked by disclosures that were not tied to the Mueller investigation. On May 15, Trump filed an annual financial disclosure report that shows he fully reimbursed his personal attorney Michael Cohen between $100,001 and $250,000. The funds, part of which paid for a non-disclosure agreement with adult film actress Stormy Daniels, have been at the center of a legal action by the alleged paramour of the now president linking him to an affair the two allegedly had in 2006.

Trump denied knowing about the payment or reimbursing Cohen, who said he paid the actress with his own money on behalf of his billionaire boss. By law, that payment should have been revealed in Trump’s financial disclosure filing last year, but it mysteriously was not listed.

On May 16, leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee announced its public agreement with the intelligence community, stating that the Russian government interfered with the 2016 election and looked to help the president win the White House. The assessment also found that Russia sought to undermine U.S. democracy, damage candidate Hillary Clinton and help Trump win.

Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) said the Russian effort was extensive, sophisticated and appeared to help Trump and hurt Clinton’s efforts to win the presidency.

That same day, the Senate Judiciary Committee released more than 2,000 pages of interviews regarding the June 9, 2016 Trump Tower meeting among Donald Jr., the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, embattled former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and Russian operatives, including Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

The meeting, which Trump operatives anticipated would provide dirt on Clinton, has been a part of the Russian investigation since Donald, Jr. gave inconsistent details about who attended the meeting and why.

The transcripts provide the most detailed account of the meeting and include sworn testimony from those who participated.

Pin the Tail on the Donkey?

On May 17 during a roundtable meeting with Psycho Don and several California officials discussing sanctuary cities and undocumented immigrants, it was reported that our racist-in-chief referred to all immigrants as “animals.”

Widely circulated, the clip seemed to characterize the president as an even bigger xenophobe than when he began his run for the White House by referring to immigrants from Mexico as “rapists and drug dealers.”

According to Trump, the media somehow managed to get it wrong, claiming that when he debased humans as animals he was talking about the “bad hombres,” who are gang members and not the ones seeking asylum, cutting your grass or getting deported.

During the discourse, the leader of the free world went off script and began riffing about the limits of the law when it came to dealing with the arrival of international gang members.

The conversation soon devolved into a Trump sound bite that appeared to fit a past narrative on the huddled masses who sought refuge in the land of milk and honey. What was missing was any reference to members of the El Salvador-based MS-13 gang.

“You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are,” Trump said. “These aren’t people, these are animals and we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before.”

Media outlet after media outlet “misreported the facts,” and by the morning many were ready to call our racist president a racist, but for the wrong racist remarks.

The White House for its part did not help by doubling down and errantly stating that the human beings who compose MS-13, who are often on the wrong side of the law, are indeed animals and that Trump did not go far enough in his description.

Immigrant advocates and even Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer decried the inappropriate comments.

However, it appears the outrage was a bit half-baked.

Simply put, it is never okay to classify a human being as less than human despite their actions, regardless of how despicable their intent. Humans are always humans and to paint any group as a monolith is ignorant and has no place in the mouth of a U.S. president.

Trump’s comments were wrong-headed and racist, even if they were directed at humans who sometimes do horrible things. Trump knows this. Just contrast his recent comments with those he made about white nationalists, members of the KKK and Nazis who killed a person in Charlottesville, Va., during a rally in 2017, but were never labeled by him as being less than human.

In the end, two wrongs do not make a right.

In the old days, newspapers would follow the pool reporter and their reports, but retain the right to break from the pack and do their own reporting. That certainly did not happened in this case.

If the media wants Donnie Dearest to stop labeling it an “enemy of the people” and “fake news,” it has to collectively put on its big boy undies, kick in and do what has been done for centuries, roll up its sleeves and report the fact, just the facts.

Because despite how repugnant Trump has been and will continue to be, he deserves the coverage of a free and objective press and anything less is fake.

Let’s Play Telephone

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave her communications team the stink eye last week after comments from a special assistant were leaked concerning Arizona Sen. John McCain and his position on CIA nominee Gina Haspel.

Haspel, a 33-year veteran of the agency, was confirmed as the new director of the Central Intelligence Agency on May 17. During her confirmation hearings before the Senate, she faced tough questioning and criticism over her role in the use of torture during the interrogation of 9/11 suspects.

Then in charge of a detention site in Thailand, Haspel was also connected to the destruction of tapes that were recorded during several of the George W. Bush era interrogations. McCain, a heralded war hero and survivor of torture in Vietnam, rejected Haspel’s possible nomination, which he worried would present the wrong image to the world of the CIA.

Last week, Kelly Sadler, a special assistant in the White House, reportedly mocked McCain with an unsympathetic, “he’s dying anyway” comment that touched off a firestorm.

The controversy sent the media into a tizzy and stirred reaction from the ailing senator’s daughter and wife who have been at his bedside during his fight with brain cancer.

It was then that the Huckster swung into action, not by firing Sadler or reprimanding her for inappropriate comment, but by instead admonishing her team for the leak. Sanders said the leak was disgusting and vowed to stop leaks from the sieve-like Trump White House.

Sanders’ calls for solutions to the leaks were acted upon as the president turned on his own public relations staff and vowed to plug the leaks at all cost.

Leaks have long since been a concern of this White House, and Orange Julius Caesar has long been searching for ways to limit the un-authorized release of information. From Chief of Staff John Kelly’s efforts last summer to efforts in January of this year, the Trump White House has employed several efforts to limit leaks.

The White House has already limited the number of aides attending daily communications meetings. Personal cell phones were banned and a directive requiring them to leave their mobile devices in their cars was unfurled. For those still adventurous enough to carry their phones into the facility, they were made to part with them by depositing them in lockers installed in the West Wing.

This week there were new reports of men dressed in suits and carrying large handheld devices to detect the use of unauthorized cellphones. Unnamed sources report that Trump’s phone police roam the halls of the West Wing in search of unauthorized devices.

In the midst of the crackdown, another junior aide was found to have been recording a meeting with Trump himself and replaying them to impress friends.

At press, no one — including Sadler — had been fired, but White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway believed the leaks had to stop and predicted personnel changes in the near future.