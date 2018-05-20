An Outcome That Was Bought and Paid For By the NRA

Wearing a “Born to Kill” t-shirt and a trench coat, a heavily armed Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, allegedly walked into a Santa Fe, Texas high school art classroom at 7:45 a.m. last Friday and killed ten people.

He wounded another 13, one of which was reportedly the school’s resource officer. Authorities estimate the murderous rampage and proceeding gun battle with police occurred in just a little over a half an hour.

Just that quickly, using a Remington 870 pump shotgun loaded with steel balls, and a .38 caliber revolver, which he borrowed from his father, an unwitting murderer brought the NRA a return on the largest investment it had ever made in a U.S. president.

Trump, as it turns out, was the “winner” of the largest political buy in NRA history.

During the 2016 campaign, the NRA spent over $30 million to get Donald J. Trump elected and donated $19,756,346 to groups opposing Hillary Clinton. Higher than all NRA spending records and exceeded its combined spending in all races during the 2008 and 2012 election cycles.

Oval Office Occupant, Donald Trump, said his administration would do “everything in our power” to keep guns away from those who should not have them. “This has been going on for too long in our country — too many years, too many decades now,” he added.

It wasn’t too long ago that the law and order president sat among survivors of another school shooting in Parkland, Florida during an event in the Oval Office. He promised to stiffen gun regulations and to stand up to the nation’s gun lobby.

Now just three months later Trump’s hollow promises have proven as empty and unfulfilled as his love of immigrant Dreamers and more American students have died this year than soldiers on the battlefield, according to The Washington Post.

A student at Santa Fe High School, Pagourtzis’ Facebook page included a photograph of a similar t-shirt to the one he wore that day. The page has since been removed.

He told officers he had intended to kill himself, but ultimately surrendered and “admitted at the time that he didn’t have the courage to commit the suicide.”

Pagourtzis’s sister had been a student at one time, but Valerie Martin, a teacher at the junior high school in Santa Fe, said she had heard the high school (students) “had been hard on her,” and that “she was bullied so terribly at the high school that she transferred to Clear Creek,” a school district near Houston.

Paige Curry, a student at the school, said Friday’s tragedy “was unsurprising.”

“I was thinking it was going to happen eventually, it’s been happening everywhere,” she said in a television interview. “It’s been happening everywhere.

“I felt — I’ve always kind of felt, like eventually it was going to happen here, too.”

As usual, cries for gun control roiled, but Texas is a heavily armed state and nothing can be expected to change.

Loony Star State Lt. Governor, Dan Patrick blamed not guns, but school house doors.

He declared, “There are too many entrances and too many exits,” at Texas schools.

You can’t make this shit up.

During the May 2018 NRA annual meeting in Dallas, a record 87,154 people attended the convention over the three-day weekend.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbot, told the crowd, “The problem is not guns, its hearts without God.”

In Texas almost 36% of Texans can wear those very hearts on their hips.

As it turns out, Texas is a gun maker’s dream, but a nightmare for students.