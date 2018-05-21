A Year After It Began, Team Trump Wants Mueller Investigation to Cut to the Chase

Rudy Giuliani announced yesterday that a portion of the Robert Mueller investigation into Russian meddling in the election of 2016 and the president’s possible ties to it are expected to end by September of this year.

The news comes, as is customary, with no corroboration from the special counsel or his team, but appears to be part of an ongoing effort to call into question the legitimacy of the investigation and end it prematurely.

Rudy’s new assertions come about a week after another uncorroborated proclamation from the former New York City mayor that stated Mueller informed him that the Department of Justice cannot indict a sitting president and like the earlier announcement, appears to be complete crap.

“All they get to do is write a report,” Giuliani announced. “They can’t indict. At least they acknowledged that to us after some battling, they acknowledged that to us.”

On the face of it, both announcements look great for Psycho Don.

However, with one coming just after the one year anniversary of the Mueller investigation, and noting how much has leaked from the Special Counsel staff — ZERO — the male bovine droppings alarm is screaming.

Crazy Rudy seems to be either lipping off, hoping to get a rise from the Mueller team, or he’s f’n nuts!

His recent press events should be a good indicator, if you are concerned.

It seems to be part of an ongoing effort to question the legitimacy of the investigation and therefore question why the president should consent to an interview with the special counsel, while at the same time pushing to conclude the year-long investigation.

Certainly legal turkey Rudy hasn’t filed any legal challenges — period. If he had, he’d have been all over Fox News bragging, and bragging loudly.

Instead, Giuliani recently told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that Mueller should wrap up his investigation into alleged collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign, saying that Mueller “has nothing.

“It’s been a year, he’s gotten more than 1.4 million documents, he’s interviewed 28 witnesses, and he has nothing,” Giuliani said. “Which is why he wants to bring the president into an interview.”

Rudy is convinced that the Mueller investigation only continues in the hope he will have a sit down with Trump in an attempt to “to try to trap him into perjury.”

No Rudy, that’s not why Robert wants to talk with Psycho Don. You know full well that your “client” and his famed orange topknot would melt into a blithering stick of dynamite.

Besides, Psycho claims he’d love to sit down with Mueller, so why not — Just Do It?

If Donnie is pristine, what’s the problem?

The answer could be because Rudy happens to represent a client who is seemingly incapable of flapping his lips without telling a lie, which would be the only way one could be charged with perjury.

Rudy continues to set forth the concept that because we know he’ll lie, and possibly perjure himself, Mueller should just end the investigation for the good of the country.

Another pile of bovine droppings

“We’re trying to get him to end this,” Rudy said of Mueller. “This is not good for the American people. The special counsel’s office doesn’t seem to have that sort of understanding that they’re interfering with things that are much bigger than them or us.”

Since when has Donald Trump or you or your corrupt party, given a whit about what’s “good for the American people?”

“In the interest of the country, I think it’s time to wrap it up,” Vice President Mike Pence told NBC News last week.

More hogwash!

You showed how deep your “interest of the country” is by signing on to this ship of vipers Mr. Vice President.

History will show that the Mueller probe currently is not even close to being the longest investigation into actions deemed potentially illegal when it came to U.S. presidents and their Cabinet members.

The Watergate investigation took more than two years and ended with Richard Nixon’s resignation.

The Benghazi investigation conducted by House Republicans lasted more than two-and-a-half years and produced no indictments of anyone besides the attackers. That investigation only served to let Republicans try and place the blame on Hillary Clinton. She testified for 11 hours.

The Iran-Contra special prosecutor investigation took more than six years and produced 11 convictions (though two were overturned).

In fact, the Mueller investigation has moved swiftly. The five guilty pleas and 17 indictments came swiftly.

Maybe that’s why Rudy and Psycho Don want this embarrassment to end.