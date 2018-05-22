To our foreign readers: Thanks for your support, and we are most humbly sorry

Writing for The Shinbone Star might seem like a dream job, but let me tell you, there are plenty of drawbacks that you probably haven’t considered. Sure, it pays well, but it can be tough trying to find some new angle about the same asshole we’ve already written about almost 600 times, not to mention the frustration of looking at the stats and seeing that just four people read our latest drivel, which took five hours to write and edit.

It’s times like these that make me want to drop my plan for an outraged response to the 45th president’s latest Twitter lies, preferring instead to dive into the nearest whiskey bottle while taking an even deeper plunge into our WordPress statistics, all in search of inspiration.

Here, take a gander:

It surprises me not one bit that Shinbone Star stories have been viewed 84,546 times by Americans. After all, we have a vested interest, but to see that at least one person in Indonesia has also read our stuff 278 times is stunning. I know the capital of Indonesia is Jakarta and that it sits 10,165 miles from our Orange Jackass in Washington D.C., but that’s pretty much the extent of my knowledge. I salute you, my unknown Indonesian friend(s), for being so curious about our failed government even while I’ve been so lax in learning about yours.

Returning to the statistics: Readers in the United Kingdom have called up our stories 3,767 times; India, 923; South Africa, 515; Russia, 180 (we see you, Vlad). Even one of our buddies in Botswana called up a Shinbone story 5 times! What it all tells me is that people in other lands are curious/concerned/aghast at what’s going on in the good old U.S. of A., and they probably know a good deal more about my country than the typical American knows about theirs.

Here in the Shinbone newsroom, we love our foreign readers and think they deserve a tip of the cap, along with an apology and an attempt at explaining why American voters inflicted a festering sore like Donald Trump not only on our own asses, but also on theirs.

Admittedly, they might already have a pretty good idea, like maybe because too many Americans are blatant racists, ignorant pudknockers, or sometimes both. They won’t find many arguments with that assessment from me or my Shinbone colleagues, but I think there’s more to it.

To understand the average insular American, I think you have to go all the way back to World War II. As bloody and tragic as it was, after the war was over, we Americans began to look at ourselves (with some justification) as The Big Dog that Saved the World. Without our forefathers’ contributions to the war effort and their legitimately heroic sacrifices on the beaches at Normandy and in the Pacific, we might all be speaking German (813) or Japanese (85) right now, or so the old trope goes.

Even in more recent times, America continued to spin out next-gen World War II movies like “Saving Private Ryan,” “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific,” not because the topic is still super relevant to our 21st century existence, but because some part of our psyche yearns to recapture that period when America was the savior, and we were certain that everything we did was for a good and righteous cause.

Enter Donald Trump, and what we have is a guy who not only tapped into the racist undercurrents of a white America with its discriminatory practices that decent folks don’t like to think about, but also he tapped into the red, white and blue wave that has many Americans believing the world still owes us a debt of gratitude for what our fathers and grandfathers did leading up to the end of World War II, way back in 1945, which, if you’re keeping score was 73 years ago.

In fact, a significant number of Americans are completely ignorant about what goes on outside their borders. President Harry S. Truman once opined, “the buck stops here.” He was talking about making final decisions, but the old saying might also foster an attitude that Americans should be the deciders on the world stage, and when carried to an extreme might encourage us to not care about what goes on in Albania (31), Côte d’Ivoire (10), or anywhere else you could name. “The buck stops here,” a no-nonsense phrase popularized by Truman, a Democrat, but by 2018 may represent an isolationist attitude that is predominantly Republican.

In this country, Trump and the Republican Party have co-opted “patriotism” and our cherished American symbols. Show me a guy flying an American flag from his pickup truck and dollars to doughnuts that guy will be a Republican. Evangelical Christians spouting their “family values mantra?” Republicans. A Second Amendment Crusader with a hard-on for keeping his finger on the trigger of “the guns that made this country great?” Republican.

Do Democrats love our flag? Of course we do, but sadly, anyone who’s too vigorous about displaying the stars and stripes these days runs the risk of being typecast as a Numbnuts MAGA Republican.

Do Democrats watch World War II movies? Sure we do — in fact I have quite a collection on DVD — but generally speaking, Democrats are aware that this is 2018, that we thankfully now live in a multicultural society, and that the world has moved on.

Republicans, not so much.

On the surface, Donald Trump Republicans yearn for a return to a bygone age when there weren’t so many black faces on the streets of our cites, when everybody had a white picket fence, everybody sang “Onward Christian Soldier” in the church on the hill, and nobody got tired of watching John Wayne hit the beach on Iwo Jima. Trump told people that he’d give them all that, and being A) selfish, and B) ignorant, Deplorable Republicans believed him.

So that’s it in a nutshell, my dear Shinbone reader from Vanuatu (4), a quick and dirty attempt at explaining the mindset of roughly half the people in these United States. It’s why you’re muttering “WTF???” to yourself as you call up our stories looking for answers. With all due respect, sir or madam, stay where you are, it isn’t safe here.

But please know that the rest of America — those of us who aren’t rubbing our flag in your faces and who care about what other people think about us — are doing all we can. In fact, that’s the real reason The Shinbone Star even exists.

And to our readers in Mexico (389), lo sentimos mucho.