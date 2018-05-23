What Trump Wants You to Know About “Animals”

By now everyone’s heard the debate over whether 45 was referring to all immigrants or only the members of El Salvador’s violent MS-13 gang when he used the word “animals” in a roundtable discussion of California’s sanctuary law.

Since this president apparently never says what he means, and since his apologists’ clarifications are never quite enough, the official White House website has helpfully published a document titled “What You Need To Know About The Violent Animals Of MS-13.’’

Our tax dollars went to pay some anonymous drudge to crank out this statement.

You can read this loathsome piece of garbage in its entirety at: https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/need-know-violent-animals-ms-13/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=wh.

A note at the top helpfully tells you it’s a 3-minute read, which is the apparent attention span of the typical Trump supporter.

In case you don’t have the stomach or the three minutes to read it, this screed manages to use the word “animals” eight times in 11 paragraphs. It contains detailed descriptions of murders and other vicious crimes the “animals” are accused of committing, and assures us at the very end that “President Trump’s entire Administration is working tirelessly to bring these violent animals to justice.”

I guess the administration is doing that in between investigating the FBI and throwing shade at the Justice Department.

Never mind the fact that of the more than 125 arrests of MS-13 members in Suffolk County, N.Y., since 2016, only four of those arrests involved the help of federal authorities, according to police officials. Facts are not the strong suit of this White House.

Now, is MS-13 violent? Without a doubt, the crimes of which its members are accused are horrific, unbearably cruel, and no punishment can give closure to the families of the victims. If the administration were to call for a ban on immigration from El Salvador, that might be seen as a reasonable response.

But they aren’t “animals.” They are twisted, sadistic criminals, who are all too human.

Funny how none of the perpetrators of school shootings or other mass murders committed with guns have been called animals. Nor has 45’s man crush, Vladimir Putin, whose opponents tend to turn up conveniently dead on a regular basis.

The writer of the White House statement — and it certainly isn’t the president, who can’t spell properly within the confines of 140 characters — isn’t credited. I don’t blame them. I wouldn’t want my name on it either.