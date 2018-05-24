That Sinking Feeling – Republicans Have a Hole in Their Souls

Inexplicably, a sinkhole has appeared on the White House lawn.

Appearing almost exactly one year after a similar void appeared in front of Donald Trump’s “Southern White House” at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, the hole on the North Lawn of the presidential property revealed itself on May 22 without much warning.

Could these events be tied and lead us to the inevitable conclusion that wherever Psycho Donald resides becomes festering swamps?

Could The Founding Fathers be placing a curse on the worst Oval Office occupant in our history?

A lesser person, one who might wish for this indeed to be a not-so-subtle message to a vile, vulgar, pathologically lying, narcissistic piece of dung, would be giggly — and I am.

Ordinarily, one should wish success for the country’s leader. But, these aren’t ordinary times and this ugly American shouldn’t be put in the same breath with those we’ve described in the past as leaders.

Leaders are decisive, emphatic, passionate when needed and bold role models for the country — Donald is none of these.

During a commencement speech at Harvard University Law School yesterday, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) described him as a person who debased the presidency and a “figure who seemingly has a bottomless appetite for destruction and division.”

By default, Psycho Don is the leader of his party, its mirror if you will, and a better mirror couldn’t be found. The Republican Party is the most vicious, despicable, malicious, morally and ethically bankrupt version of its party in history.

This Congress and its leaders are the most highly paid group of taxpayer-financed terrorists in the world. On a daily basis, they are raping the land, approving the pollution of our air and water and destroying every governmental agency they control.

The Republican leaders of both houses are hateful, immoral bigots who place party loyalty over the nation’s good.

They are in fact soulless.

This Congress and Donald J. Trump are complicit in the murder of innocent schoolchildren and citizens, by taking the National Rifle Association’s bloodstained dollars and refusing to rid the nation of murderous assault weapons.

Every time there is a mass murder by gunfire, all the survivors get is, “I’m so sorry,” from our nation’s leaders.

Well, it’s time to put your “sorry’s” in a sack and stuff them up your asses.

Hopefully the young voters who will be graduating in a few weeks will make their voices heard and fill those sinkholes with the carcasses of your gutless bodies.