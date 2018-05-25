Trump’s Anti-American Response to NFL Action Might Play Better in Russia

Donald J. Trump not only lies voraciously on a daily basis, but more importantly his slick, carefully crafted verbal and Twitter bromides cover up his destructive anti-American point of view.

Don’t believe he’s anti-American? Look at today’s headlines concerning a nearly two-year-old battle surrounding former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick started taking a knee in August 2016 during the National Anthem that is played before NFL games as a protest to what he considered the continued oppression of people of color in our country.

Trump’s reaction at the time was to boorishly label Kaepernick — and any player who joined him in kneeling during the National Anthem — as unpatriotic and disrespectful of our flag, the anthem and the military men and women who protect our country. Trump also called NFL owners cowards for not taking action against the players.

This week, the NFL caved in to the Bully President when it announced that all players and team personnel will be required to stand for the National Anthem or face fines, although players will have the option of remaining in the locker room and out of sight while the Anthem is played.

Trump’s reaction? He suggested that those players who don’t take the field and abide by the new rule maybe “shouldn’t be in the country.”

That is an anti-American statement. It is Trump continuing to divide our country instead of bring it together. It is an uninformed president avoiding a major social issue confronting our country, that of continued racism on many levels.

Don’t believe his reaction is anti-American?

The president swears an oath to “preserve, protect and defend” the Constitution of the United States to the best of his ability. The Constitution — that storied document that has served our democracy well for more than 240 years — provides guidance to a president concerning freedom of speech and the right to “peaceably assemble.” It also states — in Amendment XIV — that no state shall deprive “any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

Kaepernick was cut by the 49ers after the 2016 season. No NFL team has offered him a chance to resume his career. For all intents and purposes, he has been tried and convicted in a mock court run by NFL owners of not being patriotic. The owners acquiesced to the occupant of the biggest bully pulpit around — Trump.

Trump apparently hasn’t read the Constitution or has little respect for citizens who don’t support his bombastic approach to patriotism. He wrapped his argument against NFL players and chose to ignore the underlying issue at play — racism. Sound bites about supporting our flag and national pride were easier to sell than coming up with words to address a complex social issue.

We all agree that our flag and National Anthem deserve respect, as do all the men and women who serve in our military. All Americans are proud of what our country has stood for over the past few centuries, particularly our reputation around the world as a beacon of hope, a land of opportunity for anyone who could reach our shores and forge a better life for themselves and their offspring.

Trump’s anti-American approach is rapidly chipping away at our once-proud standing at the top of the global community. Recently, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, never a supporter of the president, told an audience that Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal “undermines trust in the international order . . . If everybody does just what they want, that’s bad news for the world,” she said.

Closer to home, Republican U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona recently told a Harvard Law School graduating class that Trump has “debased” the presidency. The current Oval Office occupant has, in Flake’s opinion, “a bottomless appetite for destruction and division. And only a passing familiarity with how the Constitution works.”

It’s important to keep in mind that Trump’s anti-American view on the body politic and all that it embraces has been shaped in large part by his love affair with Russia. He loves Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and his ability to dictate how the rule of law is applied to all aspects of Russian life. Trump once proclaimed Putin to be more effective than then-U.S. President Barack Obama.

Seriously, Trump praised the leader of a sworn enemy of the United States, someone who would like nothing better than to see us destroyed (payback, no doubt, for our part in ending communism in the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics).

That is about as anti-American as you can get, and yet Trump remains ensconced in the White House issuing bombastic, deceitful tweets, attacking anyone who doesn’t adore him on a daily basis.

Instead of a suggestion that NFL players exercising their right to free speech shouldn’t remain in this country, maybe, just maybe, Trump should move to Russia where his authoritarian views would be wildly popular in the Kremlin.