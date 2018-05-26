Trumplandia: May 19 — 26, 2018

Premature Ejaculation Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 42% — down from 43% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 49% — down from 50% last week

President Raw Dog Pulls Out

The week of our Trump — May 19, 2018: Nasty, naughty President Donald J. Trump got the American people all worked up this week about the possibility of his Nobel Peace Prize-worthy future summit with North Korea, only to have everything prematurely squirt out onto our collective sheets before he could seal the deal.

While such anticlimactic finishes are usually sequestered to his bedrooms and boardrooms in Trump Tower, Mr. Stamina shared with the world his proclivity for jumping to conclusions when he pulled out of the much-heralded summit with Kim Jong-un seemingly before “Lil Rocket man” could torpedo the caucus himself.

The May 24 pre-emptive strike was indicative of a week of near misses where events at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue appeared to stop before they could start.

Trump announced a temporary cancelation to the planned June 12 meeting with North Korea during a dramatic presser in the Roosevelt Room that seemed to be one part break-up, one part bluster, and one part courtship. Until then, the summit had been celebrated as the billionaire businessman’s most important accomplishment since he first talked it into reality.

Hastily drawn and with the goal of getting North Korea to give up it’s nuclear weapons for no clear advantage, Trump and his administration spent the last month looking for a site to hold the meeting.

North Korea seemed serious about the meeting, releasing three U.S. citizens that it had detained. That diplomatic move seemed to follow meetings with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a historic border meeting between the North Korean and South Korean leaders across the DMZ in April.

During those happy times, the normally screw-faced Trump had pep in his step and chatted up the possibility of landing the Nobel Peace Prize among his supporters. Taking full credit for the dialogue between North and South Korea, the summit appeared to be another unlikely deal made by the “deal maker.”

Serious talk about Trump as a statesman danced through the heads of his supporters. A gold “challenge coin” was even produced to commemorate the event, which was expected in June but assured before the end of 2018. The minted coin depicted Trump and Kim’s title listed as “Supreme Leader.”

However, joy turned to doubt over the last two weeks as old wounds surfaced and Kim again began to bluster at past adversaries like National Security Adviser John Bolton, a former George W. Bush Cabinet member.

With the backdrop of last weekend’s military exercises, Bolton and Vice President Mike Pence said the summit was expected to set up a denuclearization plan that mimicked the one in Libya that ended with the bloody ouster and death of Muammar Gaddafi. The thought of such a plan outraged Pyongyang.

With bombers nearby, the Hermit Kingdom canceled a meeting with South Korea and first floated the idea of canceling the meeting with Trump over long-planned military exercises between its neighbor and the U.S. military.

All along, the White House continued to bang the drum about the summit. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Trump met as recently as May 22 in the White House to plan it.

A tone deaf White House looked to assure the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula prior to the summit, but back-channel discussions launched the North Koreans into a familiar stance, saying they were ready for a nuclear showdown if talks with Trump failed.

Somehow missing the impact of his own Cabinet members’ comments had, along with the effect of the provocative military maneuvers, Psycho Don blamed NoKo’s rhetoric on Kim’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying publicly that he hoped the Chinese president — said to be a great friend of the POTUS — wasn’t negatively influencing the bombastic dictator from North Korea.

Trump’s speculation stopped on May 23 when North Korea criticized Pence as “a political dummy.”

The ever-perceptive Trump said he detected a shift in attitude from the dictator.

He cited Kim’s displays of “tremendous anger and open hostility” as the basis for canceling the summit, essentially nine months after Trump and Kim began an immature international exchange centered around NoKo’s use of ballistic missiles and the size of each nation’s nuclear “button.”

Saying that the meeting would be “inappropriate” at this time, Trump allegedly dictated a letter to Kim stating that he could call him maybe.

North Korea kept its promise to destroy at least three nuclear tunnels, observation buildings and a metal foundry at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site on May 24.

At press time, those two crazy kids have not given up on meeting.

The Spy Who Boinked Me

Donnie Dimwit made presidential history on May 21 when he ordered an official investigation via social media.

The tweet touched off a new investigation into the ongoing special counsel investigation into Russian tampering during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Dubbed “spy-gate” by the marketing whiz-in-chief, Trump’s tweet speculating that a spy had been planted in his campaign by the FBI turned into the Department of Justice asking the inspector general to look into whether an informant’s observations were “inappropriate.”

Embattled Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed former FBI chief Robert Mueller as special counsel in the first place, is now expected to have the investigation investigated for possible impropriety.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s legal pit bull, continued to spin the FBI operation as a purposeful attempt of opponents of the president to have him investigated.

The fly in the ointment is that such any such purported operation was obviously unsuccessful as Trump won the White House with no suggestion of ties to Russia emerging prior to his victory.

Cambridge professor Stefan Halper, 73, was outed as a secret informant for the FBI who met with Trump campaign operatives Carter Page and George Papadopoulos beginning in the summer of the election year. Both Page and Papadopoulos were in Europe attempting to unearth information on Trump challenger Hillary Clinton.

Halper was outed after the White House began to push for an investigation of reports that the FBI had used him to gain information on Russian activity in conservative campaigns.

The calls for investigation into the investigation began this week with Trump’s tweeting thumbs and spawned two meetings on May 24.

A briefing between Justice Department officials and members of Congress was broken into two sessions, one for Rep Devin Nunes and Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Republican and Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, as well as House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Oversight and Government Reform Chair Trey Gowdy. A second meeting was held later for lesser luminaries from both the Senate and the House.

Emmett Flood, a Trump attorney handling the Russia probe, briefly attended both meetings, as did White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Attendees said that despite the president’s assertions, there did not appear to be any evidence the FBI placed a “spy” in Trump’s campaign as a “Deep State” maneuver.

Consistent with the theme of the week, there was a lot of sensationalizing before the meeting but little sensational information emerging from it.

Whoops, This Never Happens

There was no mention of her on Mother’s Day and she only received a “beautiful card” on her birthday, but remembering his wife’s name is too much for our stable genius.

The 48-year-old first lady had an “embolization” procedure two weeks ago at the military hospital outside Washington. The White House said the procedure was “successful” and there were no complications.

The president welcomed Mrs. Trump back to the White House on May 19 in the intimate way he does most everything — by Twitter.

In his 2:33 p.m. tweet on May 19, Trump originally welcomed the First Lady back but misspelled her first name, Melania as “Melanie.” Sad.

Our very stable genius corrected his faux pas four minutes later, but it was the high point of another week on Twitter for Trump.

Later in the week on May 23, Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald ruled that the Tweeter in Chief is in violation of the Constitution when he blocks his critics on Twitter. First Amendment advocates the Knight Institute brought the lawsuit against Trump a year ago on behalf of several Twitter users who had been blocked by the POTUS.

In her ruling, Buchwald said “no government official -– including the president –- is above the law, and all government officials are presumed to follow the law as has been declared.”

The judge ruled that blocking the plaintiffs based on their political speech constitutes viewpoint discrimination that violates the First Amendment.”

The Justice Department, in turn, argued that Trump’s blocks were actually “muting” under his associational freedoms, arguing that he had the right to decide who he spends time with on social media.

The judge disagreed.

The ruling established Trump’s formerly personal Twitter account of @realDonaldTrump as an interactive space where Twitter users may directly engage with the content of the president’s tweets and are viewed within the context of a public forum.