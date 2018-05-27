We Ain’t Fooled – The Donald is “Predictably Predictable”

A Washington newspaper wrote last week: “Trump’s Unpredictability May Never Get Us Anywhere With North Korea.”

Wrong, wrong.

Psycho Donald Trump isn’t “unpredictable” — if anything, he’s predictably, predictable.

Or as they say in the blue states: “full of crap!”

It didn’t take a New York minute to know that Psycho was never going to meet Kim Jong Un anywhere; not the DMZ, not Pyongyang and probably not even Singapore, despite the collectable challenge coin.

How do we know?

Almost moments after cancelling the historic summit planned for June 12, he changed his tune to say he was still open to the meeting he’d just cancelled and might even hold it on the same day in the same place – predictable.

The North Koreans voiced interest in re-convening the meeting with the United States, but hours later stepped over the DMZ and held its own surprise meeting with neighbor South Korea in Seoul yesterday with President Moon Jae-in and very visibly without Mr. Predictable.

It even appears both Korean leaders know our predictable president so well they know not to take him too seriously.

From the moment Psycho stuck his fat toe into the political swamp water, he let his alligator mouth overload his hummingbird mind. From telling the world that Mexicans were rapists, or worse, to declaring Obamacare was dead, to the mass deportation of millions of Muslims.

Almost as soon as he took office he did what thought he’d do, crow about his prowess and, heap contempt on his predecessors, especially Barack Obama.

When rumors began to seep that Don was about to do a turnaround on U.S. policy, he didn’t disappoint. Predictable.

He claimed, “I’m gonna be so presidential that you people will be so bored.” We certainly aren’t bored Donald, but predictably, we knew you were lying.

“We’re going to win. We’re going to win so much. We’re going to win at trade, we’re going to win at the border,“ he railed. “We’re going to win so much, you’re going to be so sick and tired of winning, you’re going to come to me and go ‘Please, please, we can’t win anymore.’

After telling the nation those whoppers and the world over 3,000 more since occupying the Oval Office, Trump’s b.s.’ing has become a running joke.

Even Psycho’s bull crap about “draining the swamp,” has been a laughable disaster from minute one of his moving into the White House.

Forget the best and the brightest, he instead brought in the worst and the dumbest he has flatly fallen on his “yuge” ass in the process.

So when it came to North Korea and doing more than any president since the 1953 cease fire, he was again predictable.

He tried to insult Kim Jong Un and tried to bluff his hand at every turn, but Kim turned out to be a formidable poker opponent.

He knew more about his opponent than Psycho knew or admitted about himself.

Psycho Don blinked and lost. He was limping his hand and Kim saw his bluff and raised his stack. Predictably, Psycho Don folded.

In the end Kim knew like many of us do about the POTUS, he’s no dealmaker or even a high stakes poker player.

In a word, Psycho talks it, but doesn’t walk it, which makes him a bullshit artist and Kim’s laughing all the way to the bank.