What So Proudly We Hail

I’ve always had a fondness for the Gadsden Flag, the one that depicts a coiled rattlesnake above the words “DON’T TREAD ON ME.” Then the Tea Party Republicans made it their standard, and anyone who flew one was assumed to share their sentiments.

As a left-leaning liberal, I’ve become resigned to the fact that I can’t fly that flag.

But they’d better keep their hands off my Stars and Stripes.

This Memorial Day, I proudly display the American flag, and I dare anyone to question my patriotism.

I fly it for our military dead; for the high school classmate killed in Vietnam at age 19; and for the two friends I met later in life who died from the effects of Agent Orange long after they returned from that conflict.

I fly it for my Sicilian-born grandfather, who became a citizen after his service to this country in World War I; for his two sons who served in the Navy; for other relatives and friends and children of friends who served in all branches of the armed forces, or are serving even now.

My grandfather and uncles came back in one piece, but this holiday honors those who did not, and despite the message it might send, I’m flying the flag.

Because this is my country, damn it.

I am tired of being belittled and being told that I need to apologize because I refuse to support a lying traitor of a president who is hiding behind the flag while he craps on the Constitution.

Out of fear of the bully in the White House and his misguided followers, the NFL is insisting that players stand for the National Anthem. My flag says they don’t have to.

I’ll stand for the anthem, but it’s fine with me if you take a knee in protest of the injustices this country continues to commit toward people of color. I’m also fine with your staying in your seat or heading to the rest rooms or concessions before the game starts.

I pray for my country, but you don’t have to. If you do, you don’t have to pray in the same way or in the same building.

I speak English because I grew up with it, and it’s the only language in which I’m fluent.

If you want to speak Spanish or Tagalog or Vietnamese or Swahili, that’s your right. The First Amendment gives you freedom of speech in any language.

It also gives my neighbors the right to display pro-Second Amendment sentiments on their covered-bed pickups (I can see two of them from my window as I write this). I may not like it, but I’m such a crazy liberal that I will defend their right to do it.

But they’d best not think that my flag means I agree with them.

My flag means it’s my country, too. And it’s high time we took it back.